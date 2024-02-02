NHL News: NHL Returning to Olympics, Kings Make Coaching Change

The news on a Friday continues to pick up here as All-Star Weekend continues. First, we had the trade of Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets from the Montreal Canadiens. Now, the NHL and NHLPA have agreed upon and will announce the return of NHLers to the Olympics.

NHL and NHLPA Sending Players To The Olympics

This has been a long time coming. The NHL and NHLPA last sent players to the Olympics in Sochi in 2014. At a press conference at 1:30 pm, the NHL and NHLPA will make that formal announcement.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Sources say #NHL + #NHLPA plan to announce this afternoon 2025 international tournament hosted in Montréal and Boston. Four nations: Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Not totally clear yet if today also includes confirming Olympic participation, but that is on track.

Chris Johnston of TSN and the Athletic: In addition to the 2025 Four Nations tournament, the NHL and NHLPA will announce a return to the 2026 Olympics this afternoon, per sources.

Best-on-best hockey is back.

I’m told the @NHL @NHLPA players tracking to participate in 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Italy 🇮🇹 🔥 🥅, and the 2030 Winter Olympics as well. Of note ; likely no @NHL All-Star Game next year. @frank_seravalli first to report. #HockeyX #HockeyTwitter . — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 2, 2024



Things were tracking in this direction as the parties, the NHL, NHLPA, IIHF, and IOC, worked through the night to get a deal done.

Marc Antoine Godin: Negotiating blitz tonight between the NHL, The NHLPA and the IIHF. If it comes to fruition, the league could announce its participation in the next Winter Olympics on Friday.

More Details will be known come 1:30 pm Eastern Time when NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and the NHLPA are set to speak. We will find out things like insurance for players, who are paying for travel, and media rights.

Los Angeles Kings Fire Todd McLellan

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: #LAKings announce they’ve fired coach Todd McLellan. Jim Hiller takes over on an interim basis.

Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake in a press release: “We want to thank Todd for his hard work and dedication to the organization,” said Blake. “He has done a tremendous job in moving us forward and making a positive impact on our group and in our community. This was not an easy decision, but we felt the change was necessary at this time. Jim is a well-respected member of our staff who is familiar with our players. We are confident in his ability to lead our team effectively during this pivotal time.”

John Shannon: Todd McLellan becomes the 6th NHL coach dismissed this season…7, if you include Mike Babcock.