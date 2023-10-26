NHL News: NHL Suspends Shane Pinto For 41 Games For Sports Gambling

There is big news out of Ottawa and not the kind Senators fans wanted. Instead of a new contract, Senators forward Shane Pinto will be suspended 41 games by the National Hockey League for sports betting-related activity.

Hearing that Pinto may get as much as 41 games #Sens https://t.co/emQkpNaErt — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 26, 2023



This would be the first suspension in NHL history over sports gambling.

Sources say the #NHL suspension for #Sens RFA Shane Pinto is for sports betting related activity, which would make it the first suspension for sports gambling in league history.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 26, 2023

As documented since the start of the season here on NHLRumors.com, Shane Pinto and the Ottawa Senators have been locked in a contract dispute.

NHL Rumors: Belief in Ottawa Shane Pinto Will Be Signed Not Traded

Pinto a restricted free agent was in need of a new contract and the Senators had backed themselves into a corner being right up against the salary. General manager Pierre Dorin was looking for ways to make room by potentially trading one of Dominik Kubalik, Erik Brannstrom, or Mathieu Joseph.

However, according to Bruce Garrioch, the Senators are rescinding all their offers and Pinto may have to sign his qualifying offer just to serve his suspension.

Am told the #Sens have rescinded all previous offers and Pinto may have to sign his QO to officially begin serving the suspension. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 26, 2023

Pinto’s qualifying offer is $874,125 according to CapFriendly.

Very interesting situation because the suspension games don’t start until Pinto has an active contract. Typically suspensions without pay for off-ice conduct (like for Kuznetsov & Watson) don’t count against the cap. Unsure how this suspension would be handled for cap purposes https://t.co/JP3FRvj396 — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) October 26, 2023

There are still lots of moving parts, however, according to Elliotte Friedman, Pinto’s suspension might have begun already thus why he went back to Long Island. And two he could play after Dec 1

Told Pinto’s suspension officially begins with Game 1 of Ottawa’s season, and is not dependent on him signing a contract. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 26, 2023

I believe the Dec. 1 rule has been waived in this scenario as well. So if Pinto signs after Dec. 1, he can still play this season — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 26, 2023

Pinto’s suspension is retro-active to the Senators’ first game of the season. I don’t believe he would sign with the team now until he has served his suspension in January. The Dec. 1 RFA signing deadline doesn’t apply to him because he’s not Group 2 (can’t sign an offer sheet). — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 26, 2023



Pinto scored 20 goals last season with the Senators as he slotted as the second-line center with Josh Norris out. He has already missed training camp, preseason, and the first six games of the season.

NHL Rumors: Could Ottawa Trade Dominik Kubalik To Make Room For Shane Pinto

Elliotte Friedman: The exact timeline is unclear at this point, but it’s believed the investigation — which began sometime during the summer — intensified over the past few weeks. All negotiations to sign him were paused as the NHL conducted a recent hearing into the matter.

This is a big reason why Dorin and the Senators could not get a deal done.

NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement: Gambling on any NHL Game is prohibited.

NHL Gambling Policy: According to a memo that was sent out in March 2022, the NHL reiterated that wagering on NHL games, even where legal was “absolutely prohibited,” and will “constitute conduct that is dishonourable, prejudicial to, or against the welfare of the League or the game of hockey” under the NHL’s constitution.

In addition, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman is authorized to “discipline individuals determined to have engaged in improper gambling activities in any or all of the following respects: expulsion or suspension a definite or indefinite period; cancelling any contract that such individual may have; and/or by imposing a fine. The League will act swiftly and aggressively in penalizing any League or Club personnel determined to have engaged in acts in violation of the NHL Gambling Policy,”

NHL Press Release: The National Hockey League announced today that it has suspended NHL Player Shane Pinto for 41 games for activities relating to sports wagering.

The League’s investigation found no evidence that Pinto made any wagers on NHL games.

The NHL considers this matter closed, absent the emergence of new information and will have no further comment.

League sources say Pinto’s online gambling account in the United States was flagged by a company that is a partner of the league because of unusual activity and it contacted the NHL’s head office recently. #Sens

More here https://t.co/jRFuKA2drI — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 26, 2023



