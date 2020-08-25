NHL News: NHL Testing, 2020-21 Season, Red Wings, Preds, Flames, Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Blues and Canucks

NHL testing results

NHL PR: NHL Statement on COVID-19 testing results

“The NHL completed the fourth week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 4,644 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member travelling parties, including Players, during the period from August 16 through August 22. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.”

NHL-NHLPA talking about next season

John Shannon: Have heard that the NHL and NHLPA have been having some preliminary talks about the 2020-21 season. One of the proposed ideas was to have four bubble cities and rotate all teams through the cities in eight-game increments.

Not sure if all of the cities would be in Canada, but that might make the most sense.

Red Wings re-sign Fabbri

Frank Seravalli: The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed forward Robby Fabbri to a two-year contract extension at $2.95 million per season.

Tolvanen loaned to Jokerit

Adam Vingan: The Nashville Predators have loaned forward Eeli Tolvanen to Jokerit of the KHL.

Player Notes

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said that Matthew Tkachuk suffered a concussion in Game 2. Defenseman Rasmus Andersson was playing with a broken foot, and forward Sam Bennett was playing with a torn triceps.

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that defenseman Brett Pesce is skating and that he would have been ready to return in a later round.

Sara Civ: Waddell said that Andrei Svechnikov had a high ankle sprain and that he’ll be ready for next season.

Elliotte Friedman: Colorado Avalanche head coach said that goaltender Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Erik Johnson are out “indefinitely.”

Dan Rosen: Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop and defenseman Stephen Johns remain unfit to play.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Alex Steen said that there wasn’t a specific injury that he suffered during the pause. He said that he re-aggravated something. Now that he is out of the bubble he’ll get proper testing, but there is no rush.

Vancouver Canucks: Coach Travis Green didn’t have an update on defenseman Tyler Myers or forward Tyler Toffoli.