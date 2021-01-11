NHL News: NHL Throwing a Twist to Teams When Submitting Rosters … Big List of Players On Waivers

NHL throwing a twist to teams?

Frank Seravalli: (thread) “I’m told the #NHL has informed teams that when submitting Opening Night rosters by Tues. at 5pm ET, any changes made Wed. (for LTIR purposes) will count as if they were originally submitted on Tuesday. This is an interesting wrinkle for teams, because …

The league feels that teams were not accurately reflecting their Opening Night rosters in their original submission and were “undermining” or “circumventing” the idea of it with changes shortly thereafter.

Teams don’t want to operate in LTIR all season, so they like to get as close to the cap as possible for Day 1 (Tuesday) and THEN add their players to LTIR on Day 2 (Wednesday) to maximize the benefit.

It’s interesting this year because a number of the teams that play on Wed. plan to be cap compliant using LTIR: Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Vancouver, Edmonton and Chicago. This may force an opening night roster that team/coach may not have planned – at least for the first day.”

Players put on waivers today

Sportsnet: Full list of players put on waivers today.

Arizona Coyotes

Frederik Gauthier

Boston Bruins

Steven Kampfer, D

Zachary Senyshyn, F

Greg McKegg, F

Paul Carey, F

Anton Blidh, F

Calgary Flames

Oliver Kylington, D

Derek Ryan, F

Zac Rinaldo, F

Carolina Hurricanes

Joakim Ryan, F

Dallas Stars

Tanner Kero, F

Detroit Red Wings

Calvin Pickard, G

Kevin Boyle, G

Dylan McIlrath, D

Brian Lashoff, D

Joe Hicketts, D

Dominic Turgeon, F

Evgeny Svechnikov, F

Turner Elson, F

Kyle Criscuolo, F

Riley Barber, F

Edmonton Oilers

Jujhar Khaira, F

Anton Forsberg, G

Montreal Canadiens

Corey Perry, F

Michael Frolik, F

New York Islanders

Andrew Ladd, F

AJ Greer, F

Tanner FritzF

Austin Czarnik, F

Cole Bardreau, F

Parker Wotherspoon, D

Thomas Hickey, D

New York Rangers

Keith Kinkaid, G

Anthony Greco, F

Gabriel Fontaine, F

Brandon Crawley, D

Jonny Brodzinski, F

Colin Blackwell, F

Anthony Bitetto, D

Ottawa Senators

Christian Jaros, D

Micheal Haley, F

Filip Chlapik, D

Rudolfs Balcers, F

Jean-Christophe Beaudin

Logan Shaw, F

Matthew Peca, F

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Morin, D

Alex Lyon, G

Tyler Wotherspoon, D

Nate Prosser, D

Derrick Pouliot, D

Chris Bigras, D

Andy Andreoff, F

San Jose Sharks

Trevor Carrick, D

Nicolas Meloche, D

Kurtis Gabriel, F

Antti Suomela, F

Fredrik Claesson, D

St. Louis Blues

Jacob De La Rose, F

MacKenzie MacEachern, F

Sam Anas, F

Curtis McKenzie, F

Nathan Walker, F

Mitch Reinke, D

Jake Walman, D

Steve Santini, D

Jon Gillies, G

Tampa Bay Lightning

Luke Schenn, D

Tyler Johnson, F

Spencer Martin, G

Chris Gibson, G

Luke Witkowski, F

Daniel Walcott, D

Ben Thomas, D

Gemel Smith, F

Andreas Borgman, D

Toronto Maple Leafs

Calle Rosen, D

Martin Marincin, D

Adam Brooks, F

Travis Boyd, F

Kenneth Agostino, F

Vancouver Canucks

Justin Bailey, F

Sven Baertschi, F

Guillaume Brisebois, D

Loui Eriksson, F

Tyler Graovac, F

Ashton Sautner, D

Washington Capitals

Pheonix Coley, G

Philippe Maillet, F

Michael Sgarbossa, F

Cameron Schilling, D

Paul Ladue, F

Lucas Johansen, D

Shane Gersich, F

Zach Fucale, G

Daniel Carr, F

Winnipeg Jets

Mathieu Perreault, F

CJ Suess, D

Luca Sbisa, D

Nelson Nogier, F

Eric Comrie, G