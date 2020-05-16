NHL News: NHLPA for vote on final paychecks, and the Dallas Stars Owner On Finishing The Season

NHLPA to vote on final paychecks

Pierre LeBrun: The NHLPA executive board/player reps are voting this weekend on if they’ll defer their final paycheck of the season. Their last paycheck was due on April 15th but they put off collecting. A decision should be announced next week.

Stars owner on finishing out the season

TSN: Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi was on TSN 1040 and said that if they effectively test players for COVID-19, that the NHL will get the 2019-20 season will be restarted.

“I think that the league is determined to complete the season,” said Gaglardi in an interview with TSN Radio 1040. “I would concur that not finishing the season is not in Gary’s mind at all. I expect that we will play this season. We are down to logistics. I keep saying it, people who talk to me are tired of hearing it, but it really comes down to being able to test. Effectively test on a timely basis. If we can test, then I think the season is going to happen. “There’s a lot of moving parts, I mean you nailed some of the issues about quarantining, crossing the border, and then just how to test players. How often to test players, what happens if one player on a team comes down with a virus, what’s the protocol? There’s just lots of logistics. Once those get worked out, I think we’ll play.”

As for playoff formats, Gaglardi said that any solution won’t be perfect.

Gaglardi also owns the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL and admits that playing NHL games in a WHL arena may not be practical.