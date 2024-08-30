NHL News: Nick Cousins, Jesper Fast, and Johnny Gaudreau

The Ottawa Senators sign Nick Cousins
Puck Pedia: The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $800,000 contract.
Puck Pedia: The Senators now have $1.1 million in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 13 forwards, seven defense, and two goaltenders.
Jesper Fast out this season
Canes PR: Carolina Hurricanes forward is expected to miss the entire season after undergoing neck surgery back on August 6th.
Johnny Gaudreau and his brother killed in a biking accident
Brian Hedger and Cole Behrens of the Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.
