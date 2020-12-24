NHL News: Nikita Kucherov Out For The Regular Season and What It Means For The Lightning

Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov will have season-ending hip surgery to repair a torn labrum. The Lightning will put his $9.5 million cap hit on the LTIR.

Kucherov let the Lightning know on December 3rd about his hip issue. Teammates Brayden Point and Yanni Gourde had similar surgeries several years ago.

“Our hope, and it is a realistic hope based on the expected timeline of recovery for this type of surgery, is that he would be ready for the playoffs,” Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois told reporters during a Zoom press conference. “Those are the cards we have been dealt. No one loves playing hockey more than Nikita Kucherov. I know how much it pains him he will be missing the regular season. I also know how hard he is going to work to get back as soon as possible. Now it is our job as a group as players, coaches and management to get ourselves into the playoffs so that we give Kuch an opportunity to compete this year and help us defend the Stanley Cup championship as we are chasing another one.”

The Lightning will now have a little more room to re-sign restricted free agent Anthony Cirelli and may not have to move someone like Tyler Johnson. Johnson could remain with the team and be an expansion option for the Seattle Kraken. Johnson is from Spokane Washington.

What it means for the Lightning

Puck Pedia: “With Kucherov ($9.5M) out for year, #TBLightning $7.6M Proj over Cap w/ 23 on Roster incl. Kucherov, & Cirelli (RFA) to Sign.

To max LTIR pool, need/can start season $9.5M over Cap.

Leaves $1.9M for Cirelli + reducing roster # by 1-2 (saves $1.4M-$2.15M)”

Puck Pedia: “So without a trade, they have $3.3M-$4.05M space to sign Cirelli if they go with 21 on Active Roster, depending on who they drop off Active Roster & put on Taxi Squad/Minors.”

Puck Pedia: “A reminder, however much #Lightning are over cap on opening day will be their LTIR pool, & how much they can exceed cap rest of year (unless someone else on LTIR). Makes it challenging if they have short-term injuries, unless they use Emergency Recall.”

Cap Friendly: “In his press conference #Lightning GM Julien Brisebois said they could be cap compliant without needing to make any further moves, but that it would require placing players on waivers which is something he’d prefer not to do. Based on those comments, here’s what we can assume.”

Cap Friendly: “We currently project the #Ligtning with a salary cap of $88,391,666 based on a roster of 21 players (22 when Cirelli signs). Once they place Kucherov on LTIR, they will have the ability to build a roster up to $91,000,000. That means they currently have $2,608,334 in cap space.”

Cap Friendly: “We believe that $2,608,334 won’t be enough to sign Cirelli. As a result, and based on Brisebois’ comments, we can assume that Tampa would need to waive at least 1, possibly 2 players, assign them to the Taxi Squad, and operate with either 20 or 21 skaters for the regular season.”

Cap Friendly: “If Tampa Bay were to waive and assign 1 player making more than the maximum buried amount saving them $1,075,000, then that would bring them up to $3,683,334 in cap space and a roster of 21 players. Our friends at @EvolvingHockey projected Cirelli at $3,663,000 on a 2 year deal.”

Cap Friendly: “If Tampa Bay were to waive and assign 2 players making more than the maximum buried amount saving them $2,150,000, that would bring them up to $4,758,334 in cap space and a roster of 20 players. Our friends at @EvolvingHockey projected Cirelli at $4,442,000 on a 3 year deal.”