NHL News: NMC, Vegas Had a Trade Stipulation, Comparing Expansion Formats, and Greene

Waiving no-movement clauses

Cap Friendly: There have been five players that have waived the no-movement clauses for the expansion draft.

1. Milan Lucic

2. Jeff Skinner

3. Erik Johnson

4. Ben Bishop

5. Carey Price

Marc-Andre Fleury and Toby Enstrom were the only two that waived their NMC for the Vegas expansion draft.

Expansion trade market

Darren Dreger: “As I recall, VGK management creatively included an agreement in each trade they were part of in 2017 that prevented clubs involved from doing additional trades prior to the expansion draft. Shrewd, because it paralyzed the market. Observation based on the number of deals today.”

Comparing protention formats

Cap Friendly: Comparing the protection formats for the Vegas draft in 2017 with Seattle’s this year.

Vegas 2017:

7/3/1 – 23 teams

8/1 – 7 teams (ARI, FLA, LAK, NSH, NJD, NYI, PIT)

Seattle 2021:

7/3/1 – 27 teams

8/1 – 3 teams (NSH, TBL, TOR)

The Predators went 8/1 for both expansion drafts.

Islanders re-sign Greene

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Andy Greene to a one-year deal worth $1 million. He’ll get a $750,000 salary and $250,000 in bonuses.