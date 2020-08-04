NHL News: No Positive Tests, Four Players Kneel, and Player Notes

No positive tests

NHL Public Relations: Statement from the NHL on COVID-19 testing results.

“The NHL completed the first week of its Phase 4 Return to Play with no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 7,023 tests administered. Testing was administered on a daily basis to all members of the Clubs’ 52-member traveling parties, including Players during the period from July 27 through August 1. All 24 teams entered the secure zone in Edmonton and Toronto on July 26 for the beginning of Phase 4. The NHL will continue to provide regular updates on COVID-19 testing results. The League will not be providing information on the identity of any individuals or Clubs.

Four players kneel for the National anthems

Stephen Whyno: Ryan Reaves, Robin Lehner, Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson were the first NHL players to kneel for the National anthems for a game they played in.

Stephen Whyno : Reaves approached Seguin during warmup and said that he and Lehner were going to kneel. Seguin informed his teammates in the dressing room.

: Reaves approached Seguin during warmup and said that he and Lehner were going to kneel. Seguin informed his teammates in the dressing room. Stephen Whyno : Seguin said he wouldn’t have knelt by himself but was glad he could join Reaves. Seguin: “Definitely being two white guys, to do what we did, I wanted to be a part of this movement if there was opportunity.”

: Seguin said he wouldn’t have knelt by himself but was glad he could join Reaves. Seguin: “Definitely being two white guys, to do what we did, I wanted to be a part of this movement if there was opportunity.” Dan Rosen: Lehner: “It’s time for whites to step into battle with our brothers and sisters and make some change, stop just talking about it and actually do something.” … “Everyone should have the same chance in society. Everyone should be treated the same.”

Player notes

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes coach didn’t really have an update on Nick Schmaltz‘s stiff neck.

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask was back at practice yesterday and they are expecting him to start on Wednesday.

Joe Haggerty: Rask on not practicing over the weekend: “I had a cough so I just clicked yes on the app and then all kinds of red lights started blinking…so I was quarantined for two days. They wanted to do two negative tests after that.”

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault on forward Michael Raffl who was injured in the third period: “Can’t get into specifics, can’t get into lengths. But I can say that he’s not going to be available for a little bit.”

Elliotte Friedman: Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland was fined $5,000 for spearing.

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson wasn’t able to go in yesterday’s game.

Brian Munz: Winnipeg Jets forwards Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine and Mason Appleton missed yesterday’s game.