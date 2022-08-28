Notable Unrestricted Free Agents Sharks Bait?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey NOW: Again, the problem for a team like the San Jose Sharks is they have plenty of holes, bad contracts, and are right up against the $82.5 million salary cap. Few of these players could fill gaps significantly but might help. Also, a team can temporarily go 10% over the salary cap.

They can always part with one of their three goalies or pass guys like Radek Simek or Adin Hill through waivers to save a bit of money.

San Jose ranked 30th in scoring but no one has kicked the tires with Evan Rodrigues who did score 19 goals. He went to Boston University (David Quinn connection). Sonny Milano and Sam Gagner are playmakers who could ignite San Jose’s snipers as well. Yet…nothing.

There are some third-pairing defensemen on the market like P.K. Subban, Calvin de Haan, and Anton Stralman perhaps but again the Sharks are not biting.

Notable Restricted Free Agents Left

CapFriendly: It is hard to believe but there are still 18 restricted free agents left at this late stage. September is rapidly approaching and the possibility a few of these players could go into training camp without new deals is becoming more likely.

Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars is probably the most glaring name out there. Dallas is still hesitant to “pay their goalie” and want him to prove it one more time. Oettinger and his camp believe they already have under trying circumstances and thriving with a three-headed goalie situation last year. Resolution may not be anytime soon.

Alex Formenton is an interesting name. There are some questions as to why he has not been signed yet but everything has been very quiet.

Jason Robertson is likely just a matter of time. Robertson and his 40+ goals and nearly 80 points do not grow on trees. It is the question of coming up with the right number.

Finally, Rasmus Sandin is still hanging around. Toronto has not paid their defenseman just yet. The expectation is that a deal may come in around $1.5 million or so but again, nothing has occurred yet.