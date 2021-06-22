NHL News: Numbers and Records From Last Night’s Lightning – Islanders Game

Numbers from last night’s 8-0 Lightning – Islanders game

Bryan Burns: “Brayden Point power-play goal. 7-0 Lightning. Point extends his goal streak to 8 games. He’s one of only two players in NHL history with a playoff goal streak of 8+ games, joining Reggie Leach (10-game goal streak in 1976).”

Only eight players in NHL history have scored more goals through their first 60 career playoff games than Brayden Point – seven of which are Hockey Hall of Fame members. #StanleyCup #NHLStats: https://t.co/Pf96ODxVLB pic.twitter.com/YBzbTkGQ4d — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2021

Nikita Kucherov recorded his eighth career postseason game with three or more assists (all w/ @TBLightning). Only four players in NHL history have recorded more in the #StanleyCup Playoffs. #NHLStats: https://t.co/5R9W2Ah7LH pic.twitter.com/JXaI7swOim — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 22, 2021

Jason Gregor: “Last time a team won 8-0 in playoffs was April 21st, 2001 when Buffalo crushed Philly in game six to win series. Tonight was 5th time in NHL history team has won 8-0.

MTL @ DET, 1978

DET @ TOR, 1988

PIT @ MNS, 1991

Team who won 8-0 won series and Tampa will try to be 5th team.

NHL Media: “* Tampa Bay sits one win shy of becoming the fourth defending Stanley Cup champion in the last 21 years to advance to the Final in the ensuing postseason. They would join the Penguins (2016), Red Wings (2008) and Devils (2000).

* The Lightning are the fifth team to win a game in the Conference Finals/Semifinals by a margin of eight or more goals, joining the Canadiens (11: Game 5 of 1944 SF), Oilers (9: Game 1 of 1985 CF), Red Wings (8: Game 2 of 1947 SF) and Bruins (8: Game 2 of 1972 SF).

* Andrei Vasilevskiy (21 saves) earned his third shutout of the 2021 postseason, trailing only Nikolai Khabibulin in 2004 (5) for the most in single playoff year in Lightning history.”