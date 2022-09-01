NHL News: NY Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Islanders sign Calle Odelius

New York Islanders: The Islanders have signed 2022 second-round pick, defenseman Calle Odelius to a three-year entry-level contract. He’s been loaned to Djurgarden of the SEL.

Stefen Rosner: Odelius won’t be attending the Islanders training camp. Djurgarden’s season starts on September 23rd.

The Sabres re-sign Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Sabres PR: The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a two-year contract with an $837,500 salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: Luukkonen will be owed a $971,000 qualifying offer when the contract is up.

2022-23: $750,000 NHL salary and $350,000 in the minors

2023-24: $925,000 one-way

Thompson’s “job to lose”

Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that opening night starter is Logan Thompson‘s “job to lose” as he was their starter at the end of last season.

Newly acquired Adin Hill will challenge for the No. 1 job. Laurent Brossoit had offseason hip surgery and may not be ready to start the season.

The Wild trade Dmitry Kulikov to the Ducks

Frank Seravalli: The Minnesota Wild have traded defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations.

Michael Russo: Wild GM Bill Guerin said that they had too many defensemen and now have some cap flexibility to make another trade before the season or during the season if they feel they need to improve. Guerin said that Calen Addison must still make the team.

Cap Friendly: With a 20-man projected roster of 12 forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders, the Wild have $5,738,079 in projected salary cap space.