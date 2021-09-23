NHL News: O’Connor, Avon, Dahlin, Petersen, Thomas and Kaprizov

Avalanche extend Logan O’Connor

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Logan O’Connor to a three-year contract extension with a $1.05 million salary-cap hit.

2022-23: $900,000

2023-24: $1 million

2024-25: $1.25 million

O’Connor is in the last year of a two-year deal with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

The Flyers sign Avon to ELC

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Jon-Randall Avon to a three-year entry-level contract with an $850,000 salary cap hit.

2021-22: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors

2022-23: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors

2023-24: $775,000 salary, $75,000 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors

Sabres re-sign Rasmus Dahlin

Puck Pedia: The Buffalo Sabres have signed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin to a three-year bridge deal with a $6 million salary cap hit.

2021-22: $3 million salary and a $2 million signing bonus

2022-23: $5.8 million salary

2023-24: $7.2 million salary

When the deal expires he’ll be a year away from being a UFA and owed a $7.2 million qualifying offer.

Dahlin’s microstat card shows what you might have expected from him: great transition play, prolific passing, and excellent puck management including takeaways. Not much of a puck battler or transition defender. pic.twitter.com/ReAJAETTGd — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 22, 2021

The Kings extended Cal Petersen

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings re-signed goaltender Cal Petersen to a three-year contract extension with a $5 million salary cap hit. The contract kicks in after this season.

2022-23: $1 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus

2023-24: $1 million salary and a $4 million signing bonus

2024-25: $6 million salary

Puck Pedia: Petersen has a 10-team no-trade list.

Robert Thomas contract breakdown

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown for Thomas.

2021-22: $2.4 million

2022-23: $3.2 million

Kirill Kaprizov contract breakdown

Elliotte Friedman: Salary breakdown for Kaprizov.

2021-22: $5 million

2022-23: $10 million

2023-24: $12.5 million

2024-25: $10 million

2025-26: $7.5 million

Puck Pedia: “The lowest year is Year 1 (18% escrow), and the highest years 3 and 4 (6% escrow)”

Michael Russo: Kaprizov when asked if he ever planned on playing in the KHL.

“No chance.”

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin: “You shouldn’t answer that. You’re going to blow it for the next contract negotiation.”