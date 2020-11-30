NHL News: Offer Sheets, Deferring $300 Million, and Evander Kane

Changing the offer sheet system?

Arpon Basu: “When will NHL players push for a revamp of the offer sheet system? Sergachev, Hintz, Gurianov and several others could have cashed in large if offer sheets were an actual thing rather than an abstract concept that doesn’t actually exist in real terms. Same story every year.”

NHL looking for an additional $300 million in deferred salaries

Puck Pedia: During Elliotte Friedman’s recent 31 Thoughts podcast he reported that NHL commission Gary Bettman is looking for an additional $300 million in deferred salaries. That would be based off of the existing contracts and the projected active rosters for each team.

They are currently deferring 10 percent which generates $216 million.

13.875 percent of additional deferrals would generate $300 million.

Puck Pedia: As has been noted before about signing bonuses that may have already been received, there are some players who are not able to fully defer the required percentage until next year which totals $31 million.

To get to the $300 million, the deferral percentage would need to be 15.3.

Puck Pedia: “Note that as remaining free agents are signed, especially Barzal/Dubois etc., the deferral $ generated from the 10% deferral will increase, and the additional deferral % required to generate $300M will decrease.”

Evander Kane challenges Jake Paul

Evander Kane: Challenging @jakepaul to a boxing match: “I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action.”

Video of Jake Paul knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson