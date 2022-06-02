NHL News: Offside Explanation, Kuemper, Point, Ferland and Maroon

Offside explanation

Here is an explanatory video on the Makar offside challenge last night. I’ve slowed the play down but the rule application is the same, regardless of speed. Player’s intent does not matter, it could have happened by accident. pic.twitter.com/VXHGLg2d6g — Dave Jackson (@ESPNRefNHL) June 1, 2022

If you’re interested in the rule here it is. pic.twitter.com/WRhVQvhxhE — Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) June 1, 2022

On Darcy Kuemper

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar on goaltender Darcy Kuemper: “He could be back tomorrow for us,” but adds “I don’t know how long he’ll be out.”

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that Kuemper has/had some concussion symptoms from taking a shot to the make. Some symptoms were vision/fogginess. It’s a fluid situation.

Jim Matheson: Frank Seravalli had noticed that after McLeod’s goal, a Cody Ceci‘s shot hit Kuemper in the mask. He could have concussion symptoms.

No Brayden Point this series

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they hadn’t planned on Brayden Point playing in the Conference Finals and people need to “temper expectations.” He is progressing and yesterday was his first skate with equipment.

Joe Smith: Point was on the ice for about 25 minutes yesterday working on edges and acceleration.

Brayden Point doing some drills with Jeff Halpern. Not full speed but looks like progress @TBLightning pic.twitter.com/v20bSHezHb — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 1, 2022

Andersen had an MCL tear

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen said that he tore his MCL on April 16th and that he was very close to returning.

On Micheal Ferland

Rick Dhaliwal: Gino Odjick on Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland: “He called me and asked me if he should come back and play, he wants to go to training camp. I told him to think about his quality of life and not come back.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Ferland’s agent Jason Davidson: “priority number 1 is Mike’s health and he has no desire to return to the game of hockey.”

Pat Maroon on quite a run