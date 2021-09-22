NHL News: Oilers, Blue Jackets, Coyotes, Red Wings, Islanders and Bruins

Duncan Keith to miss the start of training camp

Ken Campbell: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith is still having to quarantine after receiving his second vaccine dose. Keith will miss about the first week of training camp and won’t be there when it opens .

Zac Rinaldo no longer invited to the Blue Jackets training camp

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said that forward Zac Rinaldo isn’t welcome at training camp as he’s not vaccinated. He could go to the AHL camp later this month.

Aaron Portzline: The been told that the NHLPA is looking into the Blue Jackets decision not to bring Rinaldo to training camp because he’s not vaccinated.

Chris Johnston: “The #CBJ are drawing a hard line with COVID vaccinations: Assistant coach Sylvain Lefebvre was fired Sept. 13 for refusing to be vaccinated and now depth forward Zac Rinaldo isn’t being invited to NHL training camp for the same reason.”

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekanainen:

“The ball is in his court right now. We do everything as a team. That’s a requirement of being a Blue Jacket. We’re going with the group we have here, which is 100 percent vaccinated. We’ll see how it develops.”

Alex Galchenyk heading to the Coyotes camp

Craig Morgan: Forward Alex Galchenyuk will attend the Arizona Coyotes training camp on a PTO.

Bobby Ryan on a PTO with the Red Wings

Ansar Khan: Forward Bobby Ryan will attend the Detroit Red Wings training camp on a PTO.

NY Islanders notes

Stephen Whyno: The New York Islanders have signed goaltender Cory Schneider to a two-way contract. Defenseman Erik Gustafsson will attend the Islanders camp on a PTO.

Stephen Whyno: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello said that all players are fully vaccinated except for one minor league player. He won’t be invited to training camp and they are looking to assign him to Europe: “That is his voluntary decision not to be vaccinated.”

Mollie Walker: GM Lamoriello on waiting to announce signings and withholding details:

“I can understand the question, but there’s a reason for everything you do. It’s a combination of things, has to do with the salary cap, negotiations and has to do with potential sort of acquisitions of confidentiality and the unknown to your opponent.”

Bruins re-sign Senyshyn

Puck Pedia: Boston Bruins forward Zach Senyshyn signed a one-year, two-way contract. He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the minors.

The Blue Jackets have extended Elvis Merzlikins

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets have extended goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension.

2022-23: $5.25 million

2023-24: $6 million

2024-25: $6 million

2025-26: $5.525 million

2026-27: $4.225 million

Brian Hedger: Have been told that Merzlikins’ contract includes a 10-team no-trade clause.