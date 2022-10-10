NHL News: Oilers, Blues, Coyotes, Leafs, Rangers, Islanders, and Canadiens

The Oilers and Blues make a trade

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues for forward Klim Kostin.

Coyotes will release Alex Chiasson

Craig Morgan: Word is the Arizona Coyotes will release forward Alex Chiasson from his PTO.

The Leafs sign Zach Aston-Reese

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract worth $840,630. The Leafs basically used all of their available salary cap space and can maximize their LTIR salary pool.

The Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey

Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Alex Romanov fined

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Alex Romanov has been fined $5,000 for charging New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck.

NHL Injuries

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Jonas Johansson is listed as day-to-day.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers Sammy Blais left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia won’t be ready for the start of the season.

Forward Nick Suzuki would be ready for their season opener. They should have a better idea today if he’ll be ready to go.