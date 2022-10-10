NHL News: Oilers, Blues, Coyotes, Leafs, Rangers, Islanders, and Canadiens

The Oilers and Blues make a trade
Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have traded defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues for forward Klim Kostin.
Coyotes will release Alex Chiasson
Craig Morgan: Word is the Arizona Coyotes will release forward Alex Chiasson from his PTO.
The Leafs sign Zach Aston-Reese
Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract worth $840,630. The Leafs basically used all of their available salary cap space and can maximize their LTIR salary pool.
The Rangers sign Jimmy Vesey
Cap Friendly: The New York Rangers have signed forward Jimmy Vesey to a one-year, $750,000 deal.
Alex Romanov fined
Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Alex Romanov has been fined $5,000 for charging New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck.
NHL Injuries
Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Jonas Johansson is listed as day-to-day.
Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers Sammy Blais left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.
Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia won’t be ready for the start of the season.
Forward Nick Suzuki would be ready for their season opener. They should have a better idea today if he’ll be ready to go.