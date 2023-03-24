NHL News: Oilers, Canucks, Senators, and the Staal Brothers

The Oilers sign Carl Berglund

Cap Friendly: The Edmonton Oilers signed Carl Berglund to a two-year entry-level contract with a $950,000 cap hit and AAV.

He’ll get an $855,000 salary, $95,000 signing bonus and $82,500 in the minors for each season.

The Canucks extend Christian Wolainen

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have signed defenseman Christian Wolanin to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

Rick Dhaliwal: Wolanin will get $775,000 in the NHL and $500,000 in the AHL.

The Senators sign Tyler Kleven

Murray Pam: The Ottawa Senators have signed defenseman Tyler Kleven to a three-year entry-level contract. He will be joining the team on Friday.

GM Pierre Dorion on the signing: “We’ve been especially impressed with his overall development dating to his draft year.”

Cap Friendly: Kleven’s deal will kick in this season, carrying a $917,000 cap hit and a $1.125 million AAV.

2022-23: $807,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, and $25,000 games played bonus.

2023-24: $832,500 salary,$92,500 signing bonus

2024-25: $832,500 salary,$92,500 signing bonus, and $600,000 in type ‘A’ performance bonus

Eric and Marc Staal say no to Pride jerseys

TSN: Eric and Marc Staal skip warmups and wouldn’t wear the Panthers Pride jerseys. Statement from the brothers.

“After many thoughts, prayers and discussions we have chosen not to wear a pride jersey tonight.

We carry no judgement on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey.

Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a pride jersey it goes against our Christian beliefs.

We hope you can respect this statement, we will not be speaking any further on this matter and would like to continue to focus on the game and helping the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

Eric and Marc Staal”