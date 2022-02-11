NHL News: Oilers, Coyotes, Senators, Leafs, Kucherov, Waivers, Canucks, Foligno and More

Oilers fire Tippett and Playfair

Darren Dreger: The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Dave Tippett and assistant coach Larry Playfair.

Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson will replace Tippett and Playfair.

Elliotte Friedman: Woodcroft will coach the team for the remainder of this season and they will decide after if he stays on or not. Glen Gulutzan was also considered for the interim position.

Coyotes temporary home approved

Craig Morgan: “AZ Board of Regents has approved capital development plan for ASU’s multi-purpose arena that includes Coyotes’ added team areas at NE corner.” For at least the next three seasons, with approval for more if needed, ASU will be home for the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are still awaiting work on a proposed Tempe arena.

Elliotte Friedman: The Coyotes will pay the rent and construction costs up-front.

Craig Morgan: ASU retains the naming and sponsorship rights. The Coyotes will get their game-day revenue.

Craig Morgan: Statement from the NHLPA on the ASU-Coyotes agreement.

“We are presently in discussions with the NHL and the Club about concerns raised by the Coyotes’ agreement ot play in the new, but much smaller arena is built. We trust that plans will be finalized and construction will begin as soon as possible.”

Increasing capacity for Leafs and Senators?

Bruce Garrioch: The seating capacity for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators could increase to 50 percent sometime next week. The 100 percent capacity that was scheduled for March 14th could be moved up as well.

Kucherov returns

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is out COVID protocol and returned to the lineup. He had missed their three previous games.

Hronek in protocol

Detroit Red Wings: Defenseman Filip Hronek has been placed in COVID protocol.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Vancouver Canucks have placed Justin Dowling on waivers. The Edmonton Oilers have placed Brad Malone on waivers.

Canucks hire Granato

Vancouver Canucks: The Canucks have named Cammi Granato as an Assistant GM. She had been with the Seattle Kraken as a scout.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks acting GM Joe Will said that he’s not sure when Evander Kane‘s grievance will be heard. He doesn’t expect it anytime soon.

Berube’s new deal

Pierre LeBrun: Craig Berube‘s previous deal carried a salary of around $3 million. His three-year extension comes in around $3.5 million per season.

St. Louis on his contract that only runs through this season

Eric Engels: Martin St. Louis on his short contract: “I don’t care about the terms of the contract. This is all about the opportunity. Give me a chance, and I’ll show you what I can do with it.”

Foligno suspended

NHL Player Safety: The NHL has suspended Minnesota Wild forward Nick Foligno for two games for kneeing Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry.

