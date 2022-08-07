NHL News: Oilers, Hurricanes, Golden Knights, and Flyers

The Oilers re-sign Tyler Benson

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers re-sign Tyler Benson to a one-year contact.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $275,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.

The Hurricanes re-sign Maxime Lajoie

Elliotte Friedman: The Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Maxime Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.

The Golden Knights re-sign Keegan Kolesar

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed Keegan Kolesar to a three-year contact with a salary cap hit of $1.4 million.

Flyers new head coach a big fan of Ivan Provorov

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: 25-year-old Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov has struggled the past couple of seasons but head coach Rick Tocchet is a big fan and believes he can turn his game around.

“Like I said a couple of years ago, I loved that guy. I wouldn’t have traded that guy for nobody. I think this guy right now gets a summer off to refresh, gets a new coaching staff, a new defensive coach. I think he can just kind of relax going into this year and don’t put so much pressure on him.”

Provorov will likely be given more opportunity to take control over the power-play.

Making $10 million or more in 2023-24 are…

Cap Friendly: 13 players are currently scheduled to have a salary of $10 or more for the 2023-24 season.

Connor McDavid $12.5 million

Artemi Panarin $11.6 million

Auston Matthews $11.6 million

Erik Karlsson $11.5 million

John Tavares $11 million

Drew Doughty $11 million

Mitch Marner $10.9 million

Huberdeau $10.5 million

Carey Price $10.5 million

Anze Kopitar $10 million

Sergei Bobrovsky $10 million

Aleksander Barkov $10 million

Jack Eichel $10 million

Assessing the value of injuries on a team