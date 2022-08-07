NHL News: Oilers, Hurricanes, Golden Knights, and Flyers

The Oilers re-sign Tyler Benson
Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers re-sign Tyler Benson to a one-year contact.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $275,000 in the minors with $350,000 guaranteed.
The Hurricanes re-sign Maxime Lajoie
Elliotte Friedman: The Carolina Hurricanes re-sign Maxime Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the minors with $200,000 guaranteed.
The Golden Knights re-sign Keegan Kolesar
Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed Keegan Kolesar to a three-year contact with a salary cap hit of $1.4 million.
Flyers new head coach a big fan of Ivan Provorov
Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: 25-year-old Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov has struggled the past couple of seasons but head coach Rick Tocchet is a big fan and believes he can turn his game around.
“Like I said a couple of years ago, I loved that guy. I wouldn’t have traded that guy for nobody. I think this guy right now gets a summer off to refresh, gets a new coaching staff, a new defensive coach. I think he can just kind of relax going into this year and don’t put so much pressure on him.”
Provorov will likely be given more opportunity to take control over the power-play.
Making $10 million or more in 2023-24 are…
Cap Friendly: 13 players are currently scheduled to have a salary of $10 or more for the 2023-24 season.
Connor McDavid $12.5 million
Artemi Panarin $11.6 million
Auston Matthews $11.6 million
Erik Karlsson $11.5 million
John Tavares $11 million
Drew Doughty $11 million
Mitch Marner $10.9 million
Huberdeau $10.5 million
Carey Price $10.5 million
Anze Kopitar $10 million
Sergei Bobrovsky $10 million
Aleksander Barkov $10 million
Jack Eichel $10 million
Assessing the value of injuries on a team
Injuries are something that everyone acknowledges individually, but then basically ignores when assessing the value of a team on the whole.
Like, it’s not a coincidence that the Flames and Rangers overachieved and the Knights and Habs underachieved. pic.twitter.com/prkNFtYmpi
— CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) August 4, 2022