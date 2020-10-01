NHL News: Oilers, Predators, Devils, Flames, Capitals, and Lundqvist

Klefbom weighing injury options

Elliotte Friedman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Oscar Klefbom is weighing his options with regards to injuries he suffered last season.

Surgery is one possibility, and if he has it, he could be out long-term. If he’s miss an extended period of next season, the Oilers would need to address not having him in the lineup.

Predators sign a goaltender

Puck Pedia: The Nashville Predators have signed 23-year old goaltender Devin Cooley to a two-year entry-level contract with a cap hit of $785,000.

Yr 1: $700,000 Base, $60,000 Signing Bonus

Yr 2: $750,000 Base, $60,000 Signing Bonus

Justin Bradford: “Poile said that the org’s scouts have been watching newly signed goaltender Devin Cooley for quite some time and are excited to add the 6’5″ net minder. Poile would not fully commit him being in Milwaukee as he said Cooley will be with Admirals or Everblades in ECHL.”

Devils sign three

Mike Morreale: The New Jersey Devils have re-signed:

Forward Brett Seney one-year, two-way, $700,000 in the NHL and $250,000 in the minors.

Forward Ben Street one-year, two-way, $750,000 in the NHL and $450,000 in the minors.

Defenseman Josh Jacobs one-year, two-way, $700,000 in the NHL and $130,000 in the minors.

Valimaki back to Finland

Calgary Flames: The Flames have assigned defenseman Juuso Valimaki to Tampereen Ilves in Finland.

Capitals loan Nardella to Swedish team

Washington Capitals: The Capitals have loaned defenseman Bobby Nardella to Djurgardens IF of the SHL.

Lundqvist time with the Rangers is over

NHL.com: The New York Rangers officially buy out the final year of Henrik Lundqvist‘s deal. Over 15 seasons he had a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 GAA and .918 save percentage with 64 shutouts. Lundqvist was drafted 205th in the seventh round of the 2000 draft by the Rangers.