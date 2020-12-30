NHL News: Oilers, Waivers, Sabres, Devils, and Toews

Oilers’s PTOs

David Pagnotta: The Edmonton Oilers will have forward Devin Shore and defenseman Ryan Stanton in training camp on PTOs.

Waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Jean-Sebastian Dea and Kalle Kosilla cleared waivers yesterday.

The Columbus Blue Jackets put Calvin Thurkauf on waivers, with the Predators placing Frederic Allard and Michael Carcone.

Sabres looking “across the world”

John Vogl: There is no OHL and ECHL options at the moment. Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said that they will look for playing options “across the world” for Jack Quinn and other players.

Hischier to miss the start of training camp

Elliotte Friedman: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier will miss the start of training camp. Back in early December, he suffered a leg injury while training back home in Switzerland.

He didn’t require surgery and they don’t consider the injury a long-term issue.

Devils sign Mercer to ELC

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed 2020 first-round pick (18th overall) Dawson Mercer to a three-year entry-level deal.

$832,500 Base

$92.500 Signing Bonus

$400,000 “A” Performance Bonuses

$80,000 Minors Salary

Cap Hit $925,000, AAV $1.325 million

Statement from Jonathan Toews

Mark Lazerus: Statement from Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews, who will miss the start of the season with an illness.

“This offseason, I’ve been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic. I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition.

Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp. I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition.

…

To Blackhawks fans, I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and return to play the game I love for the team I love. I will not be making any further comment at this time and ask everyone to please respect by privacy as I focus on my health and recovery.”