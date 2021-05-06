NHL News: Olcyzk, Ferraro, Maple Leafs, Devils, Senators, Gostisbehere and Vasilevskiy

Olczyk and Ferraro heading to Turner and ESPN

Craig Morgan: “Hearing that after talks w/Turner & ESPN, Eddie Olczyk has agreed to a 5-year deal to become Turner’s lead NHL analyst starting next season. Word is Olczyk will still have freedom to cover horse racing for NBC. Also hearing Ray Ferraro is in line to become ESPN’s lead analyst.”

Maple Leafs sign Semyonov

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs have signed forward Kirill Semyonov to a one-year entry-level contract that kicks in next season.

The 26-year old Semyonov scored 10 goals and added 16 assists in 60 games this season for Avangard Omsk of the KHL. He recorded four goals and five assists in 23 playoff games.

Devils sign Daws

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed goaltender and 2020 third-round pick Nico Daws to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have a $925,000 salary cap hit and AAV.

2021-22: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2022-23: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

2023-24: $832,500 base salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $80,000 in the minors.

Senators extend Forsberg

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a one-year contract extension worth $900,000. He would have been an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Gostisbehere suspended

NHL Player Safety: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has been suspended for two games for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman.

31 wins through 40 games for Vasilevskiy

NHL Public Relations: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 31-8-1 record in 40 games this season. 31 wins through 40 games is the fourth most all-time.