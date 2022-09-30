NHL News: On Waivers, Avalanche, Flyers, and Kings

Players on waivers

Cap Friendly: Players placed on waivers.

Arizona Coyotes – Michael Carcone and Jean-Sebastian Dea.

Colorado Avalanche – Andreas Englund, Charles Hudon, Brad Hunt, Joshua Jacobs, Jonas Johansson and Spencer Smallman.

Los Angeles Kings – Austin Wagner.

New York Islanders – Kenneth Appleby and Richard Panik.

New York Rangers – Turner Elson and C.J. Smith.

Injuries led to Galchenyuk’s release

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Alex Galchenyuk would miss significant time with an injury, which led to his PTO release. Bednar added that it’s possible that they contact him when he gets healthy.

Flyers release Antoine Roussel from his PTO, Artem Anisimov remains

Charlie O’Connor: The Philadelphia Flyers have released forward Antoine Roussel from his PTO.

Forward Artem Anisimov remains with the Flyers on a PTO.

Jacob Doty to have a hearing with Player Safety

NHL Player Safety: Los Angeles Kings forward Jacob Doty will have a hearing today for an Interference play on San Jose Sharks forward Jeffrey Viel.