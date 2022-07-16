NHL News: Ondrej Palat, Josh Norris, Calle Jarnkrok, and Johnny Gaudreau

Ondrej Palat salary breakdown

Puck Pedia: Breakdown of the five-year, $30 million contract Ondrej Palat signed with the New Jersey Devils.

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $7.5 million signing bonus

2023-24: $3.58 million salary and a $3.32 million signing bonus

2024-25: $1.77 million salary and a $3.18 million signing bonus

2025-26: $3.95 million salary and a $1 million signing bonus

2026-27: $4.95 million salary

The first two years he has a no-movement clause and then a 10-trade list for the final three years.

Norris never thought bridge deal

Ian Mendes: Josh Norris signed an eight-year deal with the Ottawa Senators and wasn’t thinking bridge deal.

“I just thought eight years would be an awesome time to do that. I love the city of Ottawa. I love being there and I think we’re going to have an awesome group going forward.”

The Maple Leafs sign Jarnkrok

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs sign Calle Jarnkrok to a four-year deal with an AAV of $2.1 million.

He gets a limited no-trade clause.

Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs now have $757,000 in projected salary cap space with 21 players under contract.

Remaining RFAs: Rasmus Sandin and Pierre Engvall.

Cap Friendly: The Maple Leafs only have four roster players signed beyond the next two seasons – Morgan Rielly, Calle Jarnkrok, John Tavares and Mitch Marner. All other contracts expire before 2023-24.

Gaudreau has a plan for Flames fans