NHL News: Ottawa Senators, and the Washington Capitals

The Senators will forfeit a first-round pick

Andy Strickland: “Vegas filed a grievance with the league almost immediately after the Dadonov trade with Anaheim was negated by the #NHL. This has been in the works for the last several months. Main reason as to why Vegas Execs couldn’t speak publicly on the matter.

Chris Johnston: Senators new owner Michael Andlauer said “two teams wanted a pound of flesh.”

NHL Public Relations: “Ottawa will forfeit its first-round draft pick in one of the 2024, 2025 or 2026 Drafts. The determination as to which pick will be forfeited will be made by Ottawa within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Draft Lottery for that year. ”

Cap Friendly: Draft picks have been forfeited nine times now.

#GoSensGo: 1st in 2024, 2025, or 2026

#Yotes: 2021 1st, 2020 2nd

#NJDevils: 2011 3rd

#LeafsForever: 2009 4th

#LetsGoBuffalo: 1984 9th

#FueledByPhilly: 1984 11th

#Isles: 1978 4th

Cleveland Barons: 1978 4th

Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom is stepping away from hockey

Greg Wyshynski: Nicklas Backstrom’s announcing he is stepping away from hockey.

“Given my ongoing injury situation, I decided to take some time and step away from the game. This is a difficult decision, but one that I feel is right for my health at this time.

I want to thank my teammates, the organization, and fans for their unwavering support throughout this process. I as for privacy at this time as I determine my next steps and viable options moving forward.”

Capitals GM Brian MacLellan.

“We stand behind Nicklas and will support him throughout this process. We know firsthand how hard he has worked and how determined his is to get back to full health. Our organization stands fully behind him while he takes his leave of absence from the team and takes time to evaluate his current health situation.”