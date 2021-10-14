NHL News: Ottawa Senators – Brady Tkachuk Agree On A Seven-Year Deal

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed RFA forward Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year contract worth $57.5 million – an $8.214 million AAV.

Puck Pedia: Since it’s two days into the season, Tkachuk will have an $8,291,486 salary cap this season and $8,208,571 for the final six years.

Dan Rosen: Contract breakdown for Tkachuk’s deal.

2021-22: $4.0 million

2022-23: $6.5 million

2023-24: $10.5 million

2024-25: $10.5 million

2025-26: $10.5 million

2026-27: $8.5 million

2027-28: $7.0 million

Thoughts from the media

Frank Seravalli: “Expectation is Brady Tkachuk will NOT play tonight with #Sens in opener but will be in the building.”

Darren Dreger: “Interesting…no signing bonus in this agreement.”

Pierre LeBrun: “So seven years and $8.214 AAV for Brady Tkachuk in Ottawa. At first blush, player wins on AAV and team wins on term. But it’s Sens fans who truly win, important to get this guy signed long term.”

Graeme Nichols: “Locking up Brady is huge for convincing the rest of the young guys like Norris to follow suit. Such a watershed moment.”

Justin Bourne: “Pierre Dorion has to operate under different rules but he seems to do a pretty good job despite the restrictions. Big win for Sens fans.”

Justin Bourne: “That seems like an absolutely wonderful contract for Ottawa. Getting really great years of a super effective player’s career at a number that’s probably a steal in the final three years. For Tkachuk’s part, he’ll still likely sign another big one after that. Big fan of his game.”

Murray Pam: “The best news for #Sens and their fans – no bridge deal. Tkachuk, Chabot each have six years remaining on their contracts following this season, Batherson five with Josh Norris on deck.”

Brady Tkachuk (7×8.2m extension with ottawa) is a very strong driver of shots, both high quality and low, and personally shoots VERY often while scoring on very few of those shots. Some, ah, non-trivial defensive weaknesses at 5v5 also. pic.twitter.com/2ZQaawtKQZ — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) October 14, 2021

Brady Tkachuk finally sings. 7 year contract with $8.2M AAV. Tkachuk is pretty good play driver, especially in offense, but his defence is something left to be desired. He is shooting quite often and getting a lot of chances, but his finishing is abysmal. For us it’s quite rich. pic.twitter.com/DHyUhFjxpm — Andy & Rono 📊 (@HockeyStatsCZ) October 14, 2021

Also worth noting that public xG may be overrating his individual xG a bit – but at the end of the day he still should be scoring a lot more than he does. Whether he gets there will probably dictate how well this deal ages. — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) October 14, 2021