NHL News: Ottawa Senators, Olympic Decision This Week, and an Outdoor Maple Leafs-Sabres Game?

Senators re-sign Gustavsson

Sens Communications: The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a two-year contract worth $1.575 million.

The first year is a two-way deal that pays him $750,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the minors.

The second year is a one-way deal at $825,000.

An Olympic decision coming this week

Emily Kaplan: Signs are pointing to an Olympic decision this week – if the NHL is going to the 2022 Beijing Olympics or not.

Sources believe that the NHL, NHLPA, IIHF & Olympic committee are close to an agreement and are just finalizing a few details.

Allan Walsh: Hearing an NHL-Olympic agreement is imminent.

Emily Kaplan: If the NHL goes to the Olympics or not, there will be an All-Star game in Las Vegas.

If they do go to the Olympics the released NHL schedule will remain the same. There is a 16-day Olympic break and the players will leave from Vegas on the Sunday.

If they don’t go to the Olympics a new schedule will be released.

Frank Seravalli: Grouping for the 2022 Olympic Men’s hockey with/without the NHL.

Group A: Canada, USA, Germany, China.

Group B: Russia, Czech, Swiss, Denmark.

Group C: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia.

Maple Leafs-Sabres Outdoor game in Hamilton?

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: On March 13th, 2022 the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres could play an outdoor game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

The Leafs and Sabres are already scheduled to play on the 13th at Keybank Center in Buffalo but the home game for the Sabres could be moved to Hamilton.

Both the Maple Leafs and Sabres wouldn’t comment but league insiders say the game is in the works.

NHL deputy commission Bill Daly:

“I think the Commissioner (Gary Bettman) had previously indicated we were hopeful of concluding arrangements for a Tim Hortons Heritage Classic later this season. I’m not sure he indicated probably location or possible teams, but as a League event, these would be determined by the NHL.”

It is possible that they expand the weekend to have an alumni game and an AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Rochester Americans.