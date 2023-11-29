NHL News: Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Senators Zach MacEwen fined

NHL Player Safety: Ottawa Senators forward Zack MacEwen was fined $2,018.23 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Penguins put Will Butcher on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Pittsburgh Penguins have placed defenseman Will Butcher on waivers.

The Blackhawks place Corey Perry on unconditional waivers

Elliotte Friedman: Statement from the Blackhawks.

“After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.

Ryan Clark of ESPN: Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said that heard about the allegations last week while in Columbus.

wrote: “Sources told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that Perry indeed traveled with the team to Columbus last Tuesday, a day before the game, and an incident occurred that day involving a team employee.”

Cap Friendly: “With Corey Perry’s contract terminated we now show the #Blackhawks with $12,823,751 in projected cap space. That translates to a whopping $57,259,539 in deadline cap space. The team also has two retained salary transaction slots remaining.”

Cap Friendly: “Despite being placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, and requiring 24hrs before clearing, Perry’s contract will likely already come off the #Blackhawks salary cap as of today, including his salary. As a result, he’ll lose $1,489,583.”

Ben Pope: “… But the Blackhawks have clearly learned from the abhorrent Beach scandal — and this is proof. They did exactly what SHOULD be done: received allegations of wrongdoing, suspended the player while investigating them, and then terminated his contract.”

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Perry has 60 to file a grievance and added:

“But it’s very clear this is a serious situation. We saw the way Kyle Davidson addressed reporters and the strain it put on him.

He couldn’t reveal much but he did make it clear that it didn’t involve a player or his family. It was a workplace matter and not something that violated the law. Clearly, this is something the Blackhawks felt violated the terms of Perry’s standard player’s contract and the team’s internal policies.”

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Perry: “I recommended my good faith on a guy like him to come here, and he was doing his job on the ice. Other than that, I don’t really know what went on still, off the ice. It’s obviously disappointing that we’re in this situation but there’s no real second-guessing it. We signed him as a really good player to help us in our time of transition here, and he showed he’s done that in the past. It’s unfortunate we’re now in the situation we’re in.”