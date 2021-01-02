NHL News: Outdoor Games, Waivers, Players on PTOs, and the Senators

Two outdoor games on Lake Tahoe?

Elliotte Freidman of Sportsnet: Multiple sources say the NHL is planning on hold two outdoor games on Lake Tahoe on February 20th and 21st.

The first matchup will be the Colorado Avalanche vs the Vegas Golden Knights, followed the next day with the Philadelphia Flyers vs the Boston Bruins.

The “outdoor weekend” will be held at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. There won’t be fans in attendance. The total number of people working and traveling parties will be around 400 people.

On waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs have put defenseman David Warsofsky on waivers.

List of players who are on PTOs

David Pagnotta: Players on PTOs

AZ: F Gauthier, Z McIntyre, J Schmaltz

BUF: R Sheahan

CGY: G Sparks

CBJ: M Del Zotto

EDM: D Shore, R Stanton

FLA: K Connauton, S Darling

PIT: J Nolan

SJ: J Megna

STL: M Hoffman

TB: C Nieves

WAS: C Anderson

WPG: C Kehler, T Lewis, J Oligny

Stuetzle to start on the wing … Brannstrom wants the right side but won’t get his wish

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that Tim Stuetzle will start on the wing and not at center “once he gets here. We don’t want to overwhelm him.”

Shawn Simpson: Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom would like to play on the right side but the Senators said no.

Murray Pam: Smith on Brannstrom: “He’s going to a better left defenseman. I think he’s able to make more plays on that side. It’s an unfortunate year, with possibly a shortened AHL season. Whatever happens, a lot of young kids aren’t going to get the minutes they would’ve had.”

“Whether you’re playing American League or NHL, you’re always playing. He’s going to be a very good player when his chance comes. If it’s right away or it’s middle of the year, or whatever it is? He’s going to be a very good player.”