NHL News: Ovechkin, Bettman, Pettersson, Sceviour, Svechnikov, Schneider, Lehtonen, Waivers and Pulock

Alex Ovechkin moves up the goal scoring list

Tom Gulitti: All-time goal scoring leaders

1. Wayne Gretzky 894

2. Gordie Howe 801

3. Jaromir Jagr 766

4. Brett Hull 741

5. Alex Ovechkin 732

6. Marcel Dionne 731

Bettman on ESPN

Sports Business Journal: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on ESPN: “With my tongue in my cheek, I’ve said a number of times that if ESPN is half as good at promoting us as they were at freezing us out when they didn’t have our rights, this is going to be great.”

Pettersson’s secret trip didn’t work

Iain MacIntyre: Elias Pettersson flew into Vancouver for five days in hopes of kick-starting contract talks with the team back in September.

“I was staying in hiding. I wanted it to be low key. I wanted to show (the Canucks) I’m ready, let’s get it over with. But it didn’t work.”

Oilers sign Sceviour

Puck Pedia: The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Colton Sceviour to a one-year, two-way deal with a $750,000 salary cap hit.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $200,000 in the minors with $450,000 guaranteed.

The Jets sign Svechnikov

Winnipeg Jets: The Jets have signed forward Evgeny Svechnikov to a one-year, two-way contract with a $750,000 AAV.

Elliotte Friedman: Svechnikov will get $215,000 if he’s in the minors.

Islanders sign Schneider

Cap Friendly: The New York Islanders signed goaltender Cory Schneider to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL and $500,000 in the minors.

His $500,000 in the minors is tied for the highest with Nathan Gerbe.

Lehtonen heading back to Europe

Aaron Portzline: Mikko Lehtonen clears unconditional waivers. His contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets is terminated and he’ll be heading back to Europe.

Cholowski on waivers and the Flyers claim MacEwen

Elliotte Friedman: The Seattle Kraken put defenseman Dennis Cholowski on waivers.

Elliotte Friedman: The Philadelphia Flyers claimed Zach MacEwen off waivers.

Islanders extend Ryan Pulock

Darren Dreger: The New York Islanders have signed defenseman Ryan Puluck to an eight-year contract at just under $50 million.

Darren Dreger: The first five years of Pulock’s contract have a no-trade clause. The final three years he has a limited no-trade.

Andy Graziano: “Wow. Another #isles contract coming in at an extremely team friendly AAV.”

Ryan Pulock, reportedly signed to an 8x$6.2M extension by NYI, is a high-end top pairing two-way defenceman who’s the primary puck-mover on one of the league’s best pairings. #Isles pic.twitter.com/bsqupTDbuV — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 14, 2021