NHL News: Pacioretty, Walman, Byron, Dach, Krejci, Necas and Crouse

Max Pacioretty has a torn Achilles

Carolina Hurricanes: Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty will require surgery to repair a torn Achilles and will be out for six months.

Filings for the final arbitration hearing

Elliotte Friedman: The Detroit Red Wings have filed for $775,000 in the NHL and $225,000 in the minors on a two-way deal and Jake Walman asked for a one-way deal at $1.7 million.

Paul Byron to the LTIR before a Kirby Dach extension

Patrick Lortie: Sense around the league is that the Montreal Canadiens will put Paul Byron on the LTIR before they announce a Kirby Dach extension.

This could change in the next few weeks if they can move some salary out.

Bonus breakdown for David Krejci

Cap Friendly: Performance bonus breakdown for David Krejci‘s one-year deal with the Bruins.

$1 million for 10 games played

$500,000 for 20 games played

$500,000 for qualifying for playoffs

The Hurricanes re-sign Martin Necas

Canes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed Martin Necas to a two-year contract at a $3 million salary cap hit.

He’ll get $2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2023-24.

“Martin is a dynamic young playmaker,” said Waddell. “He has an elite combination of speed and skill and we think he’ll only continue to improve.”

Puck Pedia: Necas will be an RFA with arbitration rights when his contract expires. He’ll be owed a $3.5 million qualifying offer.

Martin Necas, signed 2x$3M by CAR, is a play-making forward whose preference for keeping things around the perimeter of the offensive zone is (maybe unfairly) not looked upon well by the model, since he does produce assists efficiently. Defensive issues are real though. #Canes pic.twitter.com/ZHfwGt8XFr — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 9, 2022

Lawson Crouse wasn’t going anywhere

Craig Morgan of Go PHNX: Lawson Crouse and the Arizona Coyotes reached a five-year contract extension with a $4.3 million AAV minutes before Monday’s arbitration hearing.

As contract talks had dragged on, rumors that the Coyotes could be looking to move him only increased. Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong had said all along that he viewed him as part of their core and retaining him had been a priority. Crouse believes in the Coyotes and hopes to finishes his career with the team.

“From day one of our contract negotiations, I made it clear to him what I thought of the organization, how much I respected everything that goes into it, and how willing I was to be a part of this organization for years. I believe in the coach, I believe in our core, I believe in the players, I believe in the management. All the pieces are there. It’s up to us to make it work, but I hope to never put on another NHL uniform. I really believe in what we can do so for him to commit to me for five years, it’s a good feeling and hopefully, it’s not the last deal that I do with the Arizona Coyotes.”