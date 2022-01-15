NHL News: Panthers, Blue Jackets, Oilers, de Haan, Johnston, and In and Out of Protocol

Panthers sign a goaltender

David Dwork: The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, two-way deal and have assigned him to their taxi squad.

David Dwork: “Fitzpatrick was a 2016 second round pick (59th overall) by the St. Louis Blues. He played 10 games with Florida’s ECHL affiliate in Greenville this season and one game with AHL Charlotte last month. He has 12 career AHL appearances.”

Hofmann terminated

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets Gregory Hofmann cleared unconditional waivers and his contract with the team has been terminated.

Stalock to waivers

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Alex Stalock on waivers. He is ready to begin his comeback.

de Haan fined and Johnston suspended

NHL Player Safety: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan was fined $2,500 for a dangerous trip on Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield.

NHL Player Safety: New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston was suspended for three games for an illegal check on New Jersey Devils A.J. Greer.

About 60 percent have been in COVID protocol

Frank Seravalli: There have been 426 players that have entered COVID protocol since the December, which is approximately 60 percent of all players. Those players do not have to be retested for 90 days after their positive test.

Covid-19 protocol update for 13 January: 11 in, 15 out (4 of which after 5 days or fewer) pic.twitter.com/fAnQbrDebz — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) January 14, 2022

In COVID protocol

Anaheim Ducks: Forward Troy Terry has been placed in COVID protocol.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forwards Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs could come out of protocol and play today if they produce negative tests.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars defenseman Andrej Sekera has been put in protocol.

St. Louis Blues: Forward Pavel Buchnevich has been placed in COVID protocol.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Players going into protocol are defenseman Justin Holl, and forwards Ondrej Kase and Nick Ritchie.

Out of COVID protocol

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Derek Forbort is out of COVID protocol.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard and forward Brendan Perlini are out of COVID protocol.

David Dwork: Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist and goaltender Spencer Knight are out of COVID protocol.