NHL News: Panthers, Canadiens, Wild, Rangers, Senators, Penguins and Maple Leafs

Kevin Connauton out a couple of weeks

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said that defenseman Kevin Connauton could be out for one to two weeks.

Cedric Paquette is to return and Mike Hoffman getting closer

Renaud Lavoie: Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette should be able to return to practice on Monday. Forward Mike Hoffman is about 10 days away from returning.

Matt Boldy could require surgery

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said that Matt Boldy had another MRI on his ankle yesterday and they will decide if he needs surgery or just rehab.

“It’s going to be up to him,” Guerin said. “We can recommend both or one or the other, but he’s going to decide what to do.”

Michael Russo: Boldly fractured his left ankle and could be out four to six weeks.

Ryan Strome leaves early

Rick Carpiniello: New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome left last night’s game with what looked like an injured right hand.

Austin Watson out

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson could be out long-term with an ankle injury.

Sidney Crosby skates

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby was on the ice with the team for their morning skate yesterday.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Crosby’s return to practice: “Everybody’s excited that he’s getting closer. We’re obviously thrilled that he’s back with our team.”

Ilya Mikheyev is out with a hand injury

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said the hand injury that Ilya Mikheyev suffered last night is likely a long-term thing. He’ll be evaluated today.

David Alter: The final roster decisions for the Maple Leafs are salary cap related and will now change with Mikheyev’s injury situation.

Earl Schwartz: (thread) If/when the Leafs put Mikheyev on the LTIR, this is what they could do.

“Assemble a 23 man roster than includes Mikheyev, Brooks, Liljegren, Sandin.

That would place them within $136,884 of the cap when Mikheyev is placed on LTIR the last day of training camp.

The benefits of this route is including Liljegren’s $400k PB in the initial roster, and not having to waive Adam Brooks.

The alternative would be to waive Brooks and send Sandin down, in order to get ~$25k closer to the cap and place Mikheyev on LTIR the 1st day of the season.”