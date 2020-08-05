NHL News: Panthers, Coyotes, Wild, Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Jets

NHL Player Safety: Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson has been fined $2,500 for high-sticking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson.

This is a wild use of his stick. Matheson is a liability to everyone out there.#Isles pic.twitter.com/TeoQr9dS5L — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) August 4, 2020

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta was deemed unfit to play before yesterday’s game.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman leaves after Elias Pettersson punches him in the back of the head. It appears that might be a lower-body injury after he gets up and leaves the ice. No update after the game.

Frank Seravalli: St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev has left the team to be with his wife for the birth of their baby.

When Barbashev is ready to return he’ll need to quarantine and have at least four straight negative tests over four days.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that Steven Stamkos has been ruled out for today’s game against the Boston Bruins.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin was taken to a local hospital. He was alert and able to move all his extremities.

Chris Johnston: When Muzzin is able to leave the hospital, it’s not known how long he’d have to quarantine, it’s up to the medical officials. It would depend on how long Muzzin is in the hospital and how much risk he is exposed to while he’s there.

Matthew Sekeres: Vancouver Canucks Tyler Toffoli missed last night’s game with a foot injury. He was wearing a walking boot.

Toffoli will undergo further evaluation today. He’s not looking good for Game 3 on Thursday.

Sara Orlesky: The Winnipeg Jets were without Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine and Mason Appleton again last night.

Winnipeg Jets PR: Jets forward Mathieu Perreault left last night’s game early.