NHL News: Panthers, Hurricanes, Blues, Predators, Lightning, and the Blue Jackets

Surgery for Anthony Duclair

Florida Panthers: Panthers forward Anthony Duclair had surgery yesterday to repair an Achilles tendon injury. GM Bill Zito said they are expecting a mid-season return for him.

Jake Gardiner could be ready for next season

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that defenseman Jake Gardiner is skating again and that he could be ready for the start training camp.

Blues Nathan Walker has surgery

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Nathan Walker had wrist surgery.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Walker’s surgery: “Just a little cleanup, nothing too serious.”

Are the Blues concerned for Klim Kostin?

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Blues forward Klim Kostin was the Blues only Russian forward to return to Russia. Is GM Armstrong concerned?