NHL News: Panthers, Hurricanes, Blues, Predators, Lightning, and the Blue Jackets

Surgery for Anthony Duclair
Florida Panthers: Panthers forward Anthony Duclair had surgery yesterday to repair an Achilles tendon injury. GM Bill Zito said they are expecting a mid-season return for him.
Jake Gardiner could be ready for next season
Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that defenseman Jake Gardiner is skating again and that he could be ready for the start training camp.
Blues Nathan Walker has surgery
Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Nathan Walker had wrist surgery.
Blues GM Doug Armstrong on Walker’s surgery: “Just a little cleanup, nothing too serious.”
Are the Blues concerned for Klim Kostin?
Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Blues forward Klim Kostin was the Blues only Russian forward to return to Russia. Is GM Armstrong concerned?
“Klim Kostin has gone back, I think to get a visa,” Armstrong said. “‘Concern’ might be a little strong but it is at the forefront of your mind in what happens. You want everyone to be safe for starters, and then we don’t control what the government will do as far as accessing visas.
“In a perfect world guys would stay here. But it’s not a perfect world and I understand people want to go home and see family that they maybe haven’t seen in 12 to 18 to 24 months.”
Matt Tennyson on waivers
Elliotte Friedman: The Nashville Predators have placed Matt Tennyson on unconditional waivers.
Puck Pedia: Tennyson is on waivers for a mutual termination and not a buyout.
Amir Miftakhov clears waivers
Elliotte Friedman: Tampa Bay Lightning Amir Miftakhov has cleared waivers and will be bought out.
The Blue Jackets re-sign Carson Meyer
Puck Pedia: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed RFA forward Carson Meyer to a one-year, two-way deal.
He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $125,000 in the minors and $175,000 guaranteed.