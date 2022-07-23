NHL News: Patrik Laine, Oliver Bjorkstrand And More Columbus

Patrik Laine Signs On The Dotted Line For Columbus Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: There was a growing suspicion a deal would get done sooner rather than later. Sure enough, early Friday afternoon, Finnish sports sites were mulling around saying Patrik Laine had signed a multi-year deal to stay in Columbus.

That would be confirmed a little later. Laine signed a four-year deal worth $8.7 million AAV. This placed Columbus over the salary cap temporarily by more than $6.3 million dollars. It kept Laine a member of the Blue Jackets and bought some free agency time as well.

The contract breaks down as follows:

$7.5 million in 2022-23 – $5.5 million base salary

$9.1 million in 2023-24 – $7.1 million base salary

$9.1 million in 2024-25 – $7.1 million base salary

$9.1 million in 2025-26 – $7.1 million base salary

Also, there is a ten team no-trade list for the final three years of the deal. All four years of the contract feature a $2 million dollar signing bonus.

The expectation is that Laine and Gaudreau will be paired together on the top line and power-play unit. Now, who will center them? Some suggest Boone Jenner at least to start and that seems to make the most sense. Laine has one 40-goal season and had 56 points in 56 games last season for the Blue Jackets.

Either way, this was not much of a surprise in Columbus circles though the AAV and what was to come probably were.

Oliver Bjorkstrand Moved To Seattle Kraken For Draft Picks

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Unfortunately, some one had to be moved from Columbus and it was Oliver Bjorkstrand. His $5.4 million salary for the next four years was too good for Ron Francis to pass up. Bjorkstrand becomes Seattle’s leading scorer instantly.

This trade was completed for the following:

2023 third-round draft pick

2023 fourth-round draft pick

That is it. With the move, Columbus is hair under $1 million over the cap and one roster spot over the 23-player maximum. Ron Francis and Seattle acquire a winger with 25-30+ goal potential who also scored a career-high ten power play goals.

It is the cost of doing business but both teams do benefit. Seattle keeps bolstering their offense while Columbus gets close to the cap with the prospect of several years of a Gaudreau-Laine duo.

Expect Bjorkstrand to play on Seattle’s top line and flourish under his and their attacking style. The Danish player creates and forces chaos. Simply put.