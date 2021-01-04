NHL News: Penguins Extend Marino, and Strome Gets a Bridge Deal From The Blackhawks

Penguins extend defenseman John Marino

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have signed defenseman John Marino to a six-year contract extension with an AAV of $4.4 million. The deal kicks in next season and runs through 2026-27.

“We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenseman like John in our organization,” Rutherford said. “His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively.”

Pierre LeBrun: Salary breakdown for Marino.

2021-22: $1,750,000

2022-23: $3,500,000

2023-24: $5,250,000

2024-25: $6,150,000

2025-26: $5,300,000

2026-27: $4,450,000

Cap Friendly: For the final three years of Marino’s deal, he’ll have a modified no-trade clause, an eight-team no-trade list.

Dan Kingerski: “That will be 5 of 6 defensemen signed for multiple years with a $4 million+ AAV. Marino earned it. But that’s a lot of money on the backside with a flat cap for several more years.”

Dan Kingerski: “The Penguins capology is very interesting. Looks like the post-superstar era will be mobile defense and goaltending.”

John Marino, extended 6x$4.4M by PIT, put up literally the best defensive numbers in the NHL as a rookie. He also did well on the PK and produced very well at 5v5. #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/zGsHH7EQ6L — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 3, 2021

Strome gets a bridge deal

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have signed RFA forward Dylan Strome to a two-year deal with a salary cap hit of $3 million.

Cap Friendly: Strome will make 2.4 million this season and $3.6 million next season.

When his contract is up, Strome will be an RFA with arbitration rights.