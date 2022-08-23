NHL News: Penguins, Senators, Sharks and Islanders

Penguins extend their assistant coach

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension.

Mike DeFabo: Two days prior to extending Vellucci, their other assistant coach, Todd Reirden, was extended for two years as well.

Senators prospect should be ready for training camp

Steve Lloyd: Team Canada World Junior GM James Boyd said on TSN 1200 that Ottawa Senators prospect Ridly Greig’s injury “isn’t super serious, and he should be ready for NHL camp.”

Bruce Garrioch: Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that Greig will be out for three to four weeks with a separated shoulder. He will likely miss the rookie tournament but able to get into some exhibition games.

The Sharks re-sign Noah Gregor

Jason Gregor: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Noah Gregor to a one-year contract worth $950,000. He will be arbitration-eligible next season.

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks GM Mike Grier on re-signing Gregor: “Noah elevated his play last season and set career highs in several offensive categories. He can utilize his speed to create space in the offensive zone and we look forward to watching him take another step this year.”

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Noah Gregor to a one-year deal with an AAV of $950K. Gregor showed some good skills at transition last year, but overall he was still 4th line forward at best with negative impact on both sides of the ice. pic.twitter.com/xR4EIi8z7s — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 23, 2022

The Islanders extend three players

Andrew Gross: The New York Islanders have re-signed forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal at $1.2 million.

Defenseman Noah Dobson re-signed for three years.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov re-signed for three years.

Puck Pedia: Dobson will carry a $4 million salary cap hit and a $4 million salary for each of the three years.

He’ll be an RFA when the contract expires and be two years away from being a UFA. He’ll be owed a $4 million qualifying offer.

Puck Pedia: Romanov will carry a $2.5 million salary cap hit and a $2.5 million salary for each of the three years.

He’ll be an RFA when the contract expires and be two years away from being a UFA.

Cap Friendly: The Islanders have $3.485 million in projected salary cap space with 22 players under contract – 14 forwards, six defensemen, and two goalies.

Remaining RFAs: Arnaud Durandeau and Parker Wotherspoon.

Noah Dobson signed 3-year bridge deal worth $4M per year. He had breakout season last year and especially offensively looks pretty good. He is also individually very involved in creating offense and it starts even in his own zone. pic.twitter.com/pARjuGBj57 — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 22, 2022

Alex Romanov signed 3-year deal with $2.5M AAV. He played 2nd pair minutes in Montreal, but he struggled in them, especially in transition. Romanov is projected around average for the next season. pic.twitter.com/BJahBADyDr — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 22, 2022