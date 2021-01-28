NHL News: Penguins, Tracking Pucks, Blackhawks, Golden Knights, Coyotes, Avs, Senators and Capitals

Penguins sign Weber

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have signed defenseman Yannick Weber to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000. He was put on waivers yesterday.

New tracking pucks

John Shannon: The NHL sent new tracking pucks to a couple of teams to test out. The NHL hopes that players don’t notice a difference between these pucks and the traditional ones. They are hoping they slide better.

Blackhawks add another to Protocol list

Frank Seravalli: The Chicago Blackhawks added Lucas Wallmark was added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Absence list. Alex DeBrincat and Adam Boqvist tested positive earlier this week.

Coaching and roster moves by the Golden Knights

David Schoen: The Vegas Golden Knights play the St. Louis Blues today and the Henderson Silver Knights coaching staff is expected to be behind the bench again.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights assigned defenseman Nic Hague to the taxi squad, then recalled defenseman Nick Holden. That put them $44,100 from the salary cap ceiling. Defenseman Brayden McNabb was then put in the LTIR to maximize $2.5 million in salary relief.

Cap Friendly: The Golden Knights then recalled forward Cody Glass. Since they are using LTIR space, his cap hit increases to $1,713,333 because he has performance bonuses.

Injury notes

Craig Morgan: The Arizona Coyotes have activated goaltender Antti Raanta off of the IR.

Puck Pedia: The Colorado Avalanche have put goaltender Pavel Francouz on the IR retroactive to January 17th.

Adrian Dater: Avalanche forward Matt Calvert is now out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Over the past few years, Calvert has dealt with post-concussion symptoms.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Christian Wolanin left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Samantha Pell: There has been no update on the status of Nicklas Backstrom and Lars Eller. They both left game on Tuesday early and the team was off yesterday.