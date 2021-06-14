NHL News: Petry, Hurricanes, Blues, Johns, Lightning and Kucherov

Petry using a modified glove

#Habs Jeff Petry on the ice in Las Vegas earlier today sporting a modified hockey glove on his injured hand. pic.twitter.com/Kmw4cj2pPC — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) June 13, 2021

Hurricanes sign Gelinas

Cory Lavalette: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Eric Gelinas to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gelinas has been playing overseas for the past three seasons.

Blues extend Kaspick

Cap Friendly: The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Tanner Kaspick to a one-year contract extension.

He’ll carry a $750,000 salary cap hit and get $80,000 in the minors.

Stars defenseman Stephen Johns retires

The next chapter starts tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/omwxvb0upL — Stephen Johns (@stjohns28) June 14, 2021

On the Lightning’s use of LTIR this season

Joe Smith: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that they’ve had to justify Nikita Kucherov‘s surgery and rehab with the NHL. The league was investigating the process to make sure “it was done by the rules.” Kucherov was able to return quicker than they had thought.

Gord Miller: Agree with Ray Ferrero that the Lightning didn’t break any rules this season with their use of LTIR and having Kucherov return for the playoffs.

Some GM have suggested that a player must be on the regular season roster at some point to be eligible for the playoffs.

Gord Miller: “Three CBA changes I support:

1. Player can’t go on LTIR unless they’ve previously been on that team’s roster

2. A portion of a new contract doesn’t count against the cap if they’ve been with the team 7+ years

3. Player must have been on regular season roster to play in playoffs.”