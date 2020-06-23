NHL News: Phase 2 Groups Expanding, Contracts Extended, Tarasenko’s Shoulder Is Good, and Thorburn Retires

Phase 2 groups expanding

Chris Johnston: As of today Phase 2 groups are allowed to go from six to 12 players on the ice.

Larry Brooks: The NHL and NHLPA agreed to extend player contracts that were to expire on June 30th until October 30th. This is just for issues with players Visa’s and not part of a larger agreement between the sides.

Pierre LeBrun: “Source says it’s a one-off agreement for now between NHL/NHLPA and it only covers expiring contracts for foreign nationals who need to have work visas/work permits extended”

More Oilers and Rangers to arrive

Ryan Rishaug: More Edmonton Oilers players are expected to arrive in the next few days. A group of veterans are expected towards the end of the month.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers Alexander Georgiev and Kaapo Kakko are planning on returning to North America on Friday.

Tarasenko’s shoulder is good with the extra time

Adam Kimelman: St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko was at their practice facility yesterday: “I was really close to coming back and playing when the season was delayed so I got some extra time to recover (shoulder). Not even recover, extra time practicing and making it more strong. Everything is good.”

Additional Canucks being invited to camp

Ben Kuzma: Additional players the Vancouver Canucks will bring to training camp.

Forwards: Sven Baertschi, Tyler Graovac, Justin Bailey.

Defencemen: Brogan Rafferty, Ashton Sautner, Guillaume Brisebois, Olli Juolevi, Jalen Chatfield.

Goaltender: Mike DiPietro.

Thorburn retires

TSN: Defenseman Chris Thorburn retired from the NHL after 801 career games.

Thornburn played with the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, and St. Louis Blues,

Thorburn was drafted 50th overall in the 2nd round of the 2001 draft by the Sabres.

He only played in one game for the Blues in 2018-19, but he was the fourth St. Louis Blues player who was handed the Stanley Cup after they won.