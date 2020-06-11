NHL News: Phase 3 and Phase 4 Talks Continue … Hub Cities Leading Candidates

Phase 3 and Phase 4 talks continue

TSN: The NHL and NHLPA are negotiating Phase 3 and Phase 4 according to Pierre LeBrun, and it will likely continue for weeks.

“… the NHLPA and the NHL will continue to go back and forth on how training camp and the actual 24-team tournament are going to work in terms of protocols, details, testing and everything. Now at the end of all that, the NHLPA through its executive board – the 31 player reps – will vote on all this. And it won’t be a separate vote on training camp and then another vote on the tournament and the protocol. It’ll be one big package vote is what I’m told.”

Darren Dreger said that players are waiting to find out some more details of how things will work. It’s possible that things may be a little tighter than they had hoped, and it’s possible that families may not be allowed to visit until later on in the playoffs.

“But the message from the league and from the Players Association is simple – nothing is going to be perfect. There are going to be sacrifices but those sacrifices are what is necessary for getting the sport back on its feet.”

Vegas and Columbus leading hub cities for the NHL? Holding out hope for a Canadian city?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing more and more that Vegas will be one of the hub cities.

Sonia Aslam and Kathryn Tindale of CityNews 1130: Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy said that Las Vegas and Columbus appear to be at the top of the NHL’s list for hub cities to host playoff games this year.

Murphy thinks the NHL is likely holding out hope that restrictions in Canada would be relaxed a little so a Canadian city could host games.

“I think so. I think they’re going to wait until the last minute because they really do want a Canadian city, but we also heard Dr. Bonnie Henry say it would be great but we’re not going to undo all this great work that’s been done by giving special exemptions. Again, that could change in two or three weeks. Bettman said they’re not going to name these hub cities for maybe upwards of a month. We’ll have to wait and see, but I do think there is a desire, I think, amongst the players, amongst the league to have one of the hub cities be in Canada. But things have to change in this country at the federal level in terms of what they’re saying, even at the provincial level, before that is going to happen.”

As it stands, players entering Canada would be required to quarantine for 14-days. One benefit of hosting games in Canada would be lower costs due to the US-Canada dollar conversion.

Sonia Aslam: British Columbus Premier John Horgan is hopeful that Vancouver could be a hub city. He’s been given the go-ahead by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“*Modification to the quarantine plan allowing a team to remain in a bubble

*Teams stay in one hotel

*Would travel to the arena in private transportation

*Testing is responsibility of the club *No interaction w/public for 14-day quarantine period”