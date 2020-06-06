NHL News: Phase 3 Target Dates … Not All Teams Will Open Up Phase 2 On Monday

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Phase 3 – training camps – won’t take place until after July 10th. Negotiations for the playoff format was hard, but the talks on the protocols were even harder for the sides.

David Pagnotta: Have been told that the NHL is hoping to start Phase 3 around July 14th.

Eric Francis: After talking to some hockey people this week, sounds like the NHL’s target date for Phase 3 could be pushed back from mid-July to August 1st.

Teams can start skating on Monday but not all will

TSN: Frank Seravalli is reporting that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are expected to open their facilities for small groups on Monday.

Pierre LeBrun said that the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames haven’t decided yet.

Arthur Staple reports that the New York Islanders will open up. GM Lou Lamoriello said that about a third of their players remained in the area. He’s not sure how many players will participate in skates.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs players that are in Toronto took COVID-19 tests yesterday. Physicals will be next for the players who passed their test and want to start doing small-group workouts.

John Shannon: The Canucks and Montreal Canadiens don’t have a lot players in their cities, so they won’t have any ice available at the start of the week.

The Winnipeg Jets will have ice available for players later next week.

Sean Shapiro: In Dallas, there likely won’t be any skating until mid-week next week. Stars GM Jim Nill was asking players who would be in town. As of yesterday afternoon, there were six.

Frank Seravalli of TSN: The Canucks could wait to open up their facilities until June 12.

The Canadiens and Jets don’t have the players in town to warrant them opening up. The Jets don’t have anyone in Winnipeg and there are only two in Montreal. The Canadiens could open up next Thursday.