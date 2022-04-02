NHL News: Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, and the New York Rangers

Will Keith Yandle’s Ironman streak continue?

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said that he hasn’t made a final decision on whether defenseman Keith Yandle will be in the lineup tonight.

Yandle has been sick and Flyers have a few other defensemen who are banged up.

Elliotte Friedman: Yandle’s ironman streak is at 989 games. It sounds like the Flyers and Yandle have talked about how they are going to handle the final 15 games of the season. The Flyers have some younger players who need to get into some games and there are some veterans that are looking for contracts for next season.

Harri Sateri arrives

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes goaltender Harri Sateri has finally arrived in town. GM Bill Armstrong said that he’ll need about a week of practicing before he is ready for game action. The media won’t be able to talk to him until the Coyotes get back from their two-game road trip.

The Sharks extend Nicolai Knyzhov

Puck Pedia: The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Nicolai Knyzhov to a one-year deal at $850,000.

He’ll have a $750,000 salary with a $100,000 signing bonus.

He’s missed the entire season with an injury.

The Rangers sign Bobby Trivigno

New York Rangers: The Rangers have signed 23-year college free agent forward Bobby Trivigno after finishing his senior season at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

This past season Trivigno score 20 goals and added 29 assists in 37 games.

Cap Friendly: Trivigno signed a two-year entry-level contract with a $925,000 cap hit and $1,243,750 AAV.

2022-23: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $212,500 in ‘A’ performance bonuses.

2023-24: $832,500 salary, $92,500 signing bonus and $425,000 in ‘A’ performance bonuses.