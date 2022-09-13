NHL News: Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, and the Colorado Avalanche

Injured Flyers forwards feeling better

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier said that he has been cleared to play and will be ready to start training camp.

Olivia Reiner: Flyers forward Kevin Hayes had a few surgeries last season. When asked if he’s had any additional surgeries, Hayes said: “I had no surgeries since my last one, which was in January. I feel way better.”

The Flames sign Michael Stone to a PTO

Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Michael Stone to a PTO.

Ryan Pike: If the Flames sign Stone to a one-year deal, it will be the fifth time that Brad Treliving has signed Stone since he became a GM back in 2014.

” traded for him, signed him for 3 years, then bought him out, then signed him to three consecutive one-year deals.”

The Avalanche sign Evan Rodrigues

Frank Seravalli: The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Last season he had 19 goals and 24 assists.

Wes Gilbertson: The Calgary Flames were believed to be one of the teams interested in Rodrigues.

Evan Rawal: “Nice addition to the middle six up front. Fits the Avs system perfectly.”

Ryan Boulding: Avs GM Chris MacFarland:

“We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group. He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”

