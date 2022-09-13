NHL News: Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, and the Colorado Avalanche

Injured Flyers forwards feeling better
Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier said that he has been cleared to play and will be ready to start training camp.
Olivia Reiner: Flyers forward Kevin Hayes had a few surgeries last season. When asked if he’s had any additional surgeries, Hayes said: “I had no surgeries since my last one, which was in January. I feel way better.”
The Flames sign Michael Stone to a PTO
Pat Steinberg: The Calgary Flames have signed defenseman Michael Stone to a PTO.
Ryan Pike: If the Flames sign Stone to a one-year deal, it will be the fifth time that Brad Treliving has signed Stone since he became a GM back in 2014.
” traded for him, signed him for 3 years, then bought him out, then signed him to three consecutive one-year deals.”
No surprise. The Calgary Flames have signed Michael Stone to a PTO. He has played for Flames’ organization since 2016. Stone was good depth defenseman in last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/iSaz8TgYdD
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 12, 2022
The Avalanche sign Evan Rodrigues
Frank Seravalli: The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $2 million deal.
Last season he had 19 goals and 24 assists.
Wes Gilbertson: The Calgary Flames were believed to be one of the teams interested in Rodrigues.
Evan Rawal: “Nice addition to the middle six up front. Fits the Avs system perfectly.”
Ryan Boulding: Avs GM Chris MacFarland:
“We are excited to add a two-way player with Evan’s versatility to our group. He is coming off his best offensive season and has shown he can play in a variety of roles and help a lineup in many ways.”
Since there’s a lot of talk about Rodrigues’ drop-off in the second half of the season, thought I would look into how his micro-stat ranks changed after January 1.
No doubt struggled more to create offence, but even the “lesser” version of ERod is well worth this deal. pic.twitter.com/ZAjnO9tGgS
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 12, 2022
Evan Rodrigues has signed with the Colorado Avalanche to a one-year deal with $2M. He had his best-career year this last season in Pittsburgh and he should be really good addition for the Avalanche. Great deal for Colorado in our eyes. pic.twitter.com/ByCLFOj47E
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) September 12, 2022
Absolute steal for the Avalanche
Evan Rodrigues makes his team better at both ends of the ice, and plays/produces at a 2nd line rate https://t.co/EQP0c4oHaP pic.twitter.com/36n0ZekiTv
— Next Level Stats (@NextLevelStat) September 12, 2022