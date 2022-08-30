NHL News: Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, and the Vegas Golden Knights

The Flyers re-sign Hayden Hodgson

Puck Pedia: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Hayden Hodgson to a two-year contract.

2022-23: $750,000 salary, $50,000 signing bonus, $175,000 in the minors, with 200,000 guaranteed.

2023-24: $800,000 one-way salary.

The Sharks re-sign Jonah Gadjovich

Jonah Gadjovich: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Jonah Gadjovich to a one-year, two-way contract.

He’ll get $750,000 in the NHL, $120,000 in the minors and $150,000 guaranteed.

Gadjovich will be arbitration eligible after next season.

The Sharks trade Adin Hill to the Golden Knights

Sheng Peng: The San Jose Sharks have traded goaltender Adin Hill to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Puck Pedia: Hill is in the final year of his contract and carries a $2.175 million salary cap hit.

Puck Pedia: The Golden Knights are $11 million over the salary with 21 players on their projected roster plus four players who could be put on the IR.

When Shea Weber and Robin Lehner are placed on the LTIR they will be able to exceed the cap by $12.857 million. So they basically have $1.86 million in cap space.

Cap Friendly: With a 23-man projected roster the Golden Knights have $127,499 in projected space.

Jesse Granger: Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon: “I know we talked last week about our goaltending being Logan Thompson and Laurent Brossoit, and it’s just an example of how quickly things can change in our business.”

Craig Morgan: A year ago the Arizona Coyotes received a second-round pick (selected Julian Lutz) and goaltender Josef Korenar for Hill and a seventh-round pick (selected Eli Barnett).

Jesse Granger: “Hill went 10-11-1 last season for the Sharks with a .906 SV%, -0.7 GSAA and -4.2 GSAx.”