NHL News: Pittsburgh Penguins, Calgary Flames, and Draft Percentages

NHL.com: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby had surgery yesterday on his wrist and will be out for at least six weeks. Penguins GM Ron Hextall.

“This is not a new injury for Sid. It is something that he has played through for years. After exhausting all minimally-invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest.”

Rob Rossi: After talking with some people, they didn’t think that surgery was necessary for Crosby until recently, which was like a week ago. Once surgery became the best option they moved as quickly as they could. During these times scheduling elective procedures aren’t as easy as they once were.

Pens Inside Scoop: GM Hextall said that once training camp gets closer they will give an update on forward Evgeni Malkin.

“It’s not ideal (to start the year without him and Crosby), let’s be honest. But we’re not going to sit there and feel sorry for ourselves. We still have to find ways to win games.”

…

“We need different guys to step up on any given night. We’re going to have to play a hard brand of hockey and have guys step up.”

Hextall added that a bigger opportunity will be given to guys like Evan Rodrigues, Radim Zohorna, Dominik Simon, Michael Chaput and Brian Boyle.

Hextall continued:

“Obviously a guy like Teddy Blueger is going to get a little more. We need Jeff Carter to play well. But this is going to be a group effort to kind of make up for the deficit that we have here.”

Flames sign three

Puck Pedia: The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenseman Connor Mackey to a two-year deal with a $912,500 salary cap hit.

2021-22: $750,000 salary and a $150,000 signing bonus

2022-23: $750,000 salary and a $175,000 signing bonus

Ryan Pike: The Flames signed center Brad Richardson to a one-year deal at $800,000. and goaltender Daniil Chechelev to a one-year deal.

Drafted players per team

NHL Watcher: Percentage of draft players per team’s current rosters from CapFriendly.

NJ: 55%

PHI: 55%

WPG: 52%

TB: 50%

ANA: 50%

NYI: 48%

CBJ: 48%

STL: 46%

BOS: 44%

LA: 44%

CGY: 41%

SJ: 41%

EDM: 40%

DAL: 38%

BUF: 36%

TOR: 35%

OTT: 33%

PIT: 33%

WSH: 33%

VAN: 33%

NYR: 32%

NSH: 32%

MIN: 29%

FLA: 28%

MTL: 27%

DET: 27%

COL: 27%

CAR: 26%

CHI: 21%

ARI: 18%

VGK: 5%

SEA: 0%