NHL News: Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres

The Penguins extend coach Mike Sullivan

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have extended the contract for head coach Mike Sullivan. The deal will kick in for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Mike DeFabo: Penguins GM Ron Hextall on the Sullivan extension: “Mike is one of the top coaches in the NHL and it was important for us to have him signed long term. He is a great leader that finds success through communication, honesty and accountability.”

The Kraken re-sign Cale Fleury

Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have re-signed defenseman Cale Fleury to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000.

Cale Fleury re-signs with Seattle #SeaKraken He has not played much but has produced a lot of hits and blocks. However, unless he solidifies a spot and steps up in other categories he is not worth a look.https://t.co/CMeCQ13mAY pic.twitter.com/NYUo6Kmca8 — Frozen Tools (@FrozenTools) August 30, 2022

The Wild sign Sam Steel

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild have signed forward Sam Steel to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

Steel scored six goals and added 14 assists in 68 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season.

The Minnesota Wild have signed Sam Steel to a one-year, $825K contract. This is exactly low risk-high reward deal. Steel is pretty solid with the puck around neutral zone. His developing should be build on that. pic.twitter.com/77cTl8Oujl — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 30, 2022

The Sabres extend Tage Thompson

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have signed forward Tage Thompson to a seven-year contract extension worth $50 million.

“Tage Thompson embodies the pride we expect from every player who wears the Buffalo Sabres sweater,” Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. “His success last season is a testament to his unrelenting dedication to his craft and commitment to bettering the team both on and off the ice, which we believe will help us reach even greater heights moving forward. We are thrilled to extend Tage, keeping him and his family in Buffalo for many years to come.”

Cap Friendly: Salary breakdown. For years two through seven, he has a limited no-trade clause – five teams.

2023-24: $5,142,857 salary and $2,000,000 signing bonus

2024-25: $7,142,857

2025-26: $7,142,857

2026-27: $7,142,857

2027-28: $7,142,857

2028-29: $7,142,857

2029-30: $7,142,857

Buffalo Sabres: Thompson after signing the extension.

“This is a place I want to be at for a very long time. I want to be a guy that helps this team win and make the playoffs and win a Stanley Cup, and obviously those are all just words and you’ve got to put that into action. I’m excited to be a guy that’s a Buffalo Sabre and I think we’ve got lot of guys in the room that feel the same way about our team as I do.”

Harman Dayal: “Tage Thompson: $7.1M x 7 Josh Norris: $7.95M x 8 Robert Thomas: $8.125M x 8.

None of these players hit 50 points in a season before their massive breakouts this year. Young top-six centres can command serious coin after just one dominant season”

Harman Dayal: “I’m not saying any of these teams overpaid. The market is just correcting where young players are (deservedly) getting their huge paydays sooner than ever”

Tage Thompson, signed to a 7x$7.1M extension by BUF, is a shoot-first centre who went from being one of the worst finishers in the league to one of the best overnight. Was esp. dangerous off the rush last season. The chance creation is legit. The distance sniping? We’ll see… pic.twitter.com/a5ZD1eAHON — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 30, 2022

Wow! The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed Tage Thompson to a 7-year deal with an AAV of $7.14M. This is extremely risky contract from Sabres’ perspective in our eyes. Thompson is was very good offensively last year, overall he’s weak two-way player. pic.twitter.com/MSC0YgKN0D — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) August 30, 2022

The Sabres are betting on Tage Thompson’s breakout season with a biiiig next contract. The $7.1m cap hit is projected to be above his market value as it stands. pic.twitter.com/GTOYb3iQ6o — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) August 30, 2022