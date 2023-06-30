NHL News: Placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of being bought out are…

On waivers

Chris Johnston: Placed on unconditional waivers today for the purpose of being bought out are Matt Duchene (NSH), Mike Reilly (BOS), Blake Wheeler (WPG) and Kailer Yamamoto (DET).

On Matt Duchene

Paul Skrbina of The Nashville Tennessean: The Nashville Predators have decided to buyout forward Matt Duchene before his no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st. His buyout breakdown is:

2023-24: $2.56 million

2024-25: $5.56 million

2025-26: $6.56 million

2026-27: $1.57 million

2027-28: $1.57 million

2028-29: $1.57 million

Alex Daugherty: “The Preds are currently at $59 million in contracts for the 2023-24 season. The cap floor is at $61 million for next season. Can’t remember the last time they even came close to the cap floor. Probably before the leave even had one.’

I know people don’t like Duchene, but come on. 142 points in his last 149 games, and this free agent class is garbage. https://t.co/fiY4brb1Vh pic.twitter.com/TxUUirjDly — Evan Rawal (@evanrawal) June 30, 2023

On Mike Reilly

Puck Pedia: The Boston Bruins are buying out the final year of Mike Reilly’s contract. He had a $3 million cap hit and a $4 million salary.

2023-24: $333,000 cap hit – a $2.67 million savings

2024-25: $1.33 million cap hit

On Kailer Yamamoto

Darren Dreger: “Kailer Yamamoto will be bought out by the Red Wings. Detroit strongly considered keeping him but couldn’t make moves to make it work. Given tight cap, Yamamoto is a good you player hitting the market.”

Puck Pedia: Kailer Yamamoto is under 26 years old so his buyout his at 1/3 of his salary. His cap hit was $3.1 million and salary at $3.2 million.

2023-24: $433K ($2.67M savings)

2024-25: 2 $533K

On Blake Wheeler

Winnipeg Jets PR; The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Blake Wheeler on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

Jets General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.

“We would like to thank Blake for his dedication and service to the Jets, the city of Winnipeg and the province of Manitoba. We are incredibly grateful for the contributions that he has made during his 12 seasons with the franchise. Most notably, the seven years when he served as the captain of the Jets and helped lead the team to the 2018 Western Conference Final.”

Puck Pedia: Wheeler had one year left at $8.25 million.

2023-24: $2.75M cap hit ($5.5M savings)

2024-25: $2.75M Cap hit/cost

Jessi Pierce: “Wheeler is the #nhljets franchise leader in regular season games played (897), points (812) assists (550), and shots (2,462), while his 262 goals are the third-most in franchise history.”

“It has been my absolute honour and privilege to be a Winnipeg Jet”

– Blake Wheeler pic.twitter.com/fL8w2oGw9S — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 30, 2023